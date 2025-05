Todd Chrisley Released from Prison

Todd Chrisley is a free man! TVGrapevine just learned that the reality star has been released from Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida.

President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and his wife Julie, who were in jail for bank fraud and tax evasion crimes, yesterday.

They have been in jail since 2023 and were supposed to have served twelve and seven year sentences, respectively .

Story developing….