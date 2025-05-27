President Donald Trump Pardons Todd and Julie Chrisley

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been in prison since 2023 for their crimes

Pardon me? Pardon the Chrisleys! TVGrapevine just learned that President Donald Trump is set to pardon reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.

He shared the news via X (formerly Twitter), revealing a phone conversation with daughter Savannah Chrisley and another unidentified member of the family, saying that “he will be granting full pardons” and that “Trump Knows Best!”

It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean,” he added. I hope we can do it by tomorrow. … I don’t know them but give them my regards and wish them a good luck.”

The news was confirmed by President Trump’s special assistant Margo Martin.

Savannah has been petitioning and fighting for her parents to be released from prison since their sentencing, speaking at the Republican National Convention and in several media appearances, (including on her own podcast and on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test) about the matter.

As previously reported, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, as well as several other tax crimes in 2022. They both reported to prison in January 2023. They are in the Federal Prison Camp in Florida and a Federal Medical Center in Kentucky, respectively.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his crimes, while Julie was serving a seven-year sentence. The couple have been appealing their case ever since.

The couple and their children rose to fame on the hit USA Network series Chrisley Knws Best, which shared the life of the Southern family. It spawned several projects and spinoffs, including Growing Up Chrisley. The family has been a mainstay in the media since the show’s debut in 2010.

This is a developing story.