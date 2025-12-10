Jen Shah Released From Prison

Jen Shah is a free woman! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum has been released from prison after serving two and a half years of her six-and-a-half-year sentence.

Her sentencing was reduced twice previously for good behavior and was said to have been released in August 2026 prior to her most current sentence reduction.

The former reality star was arrested on March 30th, 2021, for conducting a telemarketing scam and pleaded guilty in July 2022, leading to her jail time at FPC Bryan, a minimum-security federal prison camp in Texas.

While there are no plans for her to return to RHOSLC, she does plan to downsize and spend time with her family.

More details to come…..