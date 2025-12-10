Jen Shah Released From Prison
Celebrity Scandals/Crime

Jen Shah Released From Prison

Sammi Turano

Jen Shah Released From Prison

 

Jen Shah is a free woman! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum has been released from prison after serving two and a half years of her six-and-a-half-year sentence.

Her sentencing was reduced twice previously for good behavior and was said to have been released in August 2026 prior to her most current sentence reduction.

 

The former reality star was arrested on March 30th, 2021, for conducting a telemarketing scam and pleaded guilty in July 2022, leading to her jail time at FPC Bryan, a minimum-security federal prison camp in Texas.

 

While there are no plans for her to return to RHOSLC, she does plan to downsize and spend time with her family.

 

More details to come…..

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Gets Early Prison Release
  2. RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty, Still Plans to Film Show
  3. Jennie Nguyen Fired from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
  4. Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman to Appear in Court Today
See also  The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/24/2021