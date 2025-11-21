RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Gets Early Prison Release

She’s leaving the Big House! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah will be released from prison on December 10th, TVGrapevine has learned. The reality star served 33 months of a 6 1/2 year sentence for her role in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme targeting the elderly. Her former assistant Stuart Smith was also charged in this case.

“Everyone’s very grateful for the BOP’s decision, especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays,” Jen’s manager, Chris Giovanni told PEOPLE in a statement. “It’s a gift she doesn’t take for granted.”

“Jen’s in a really positive, hopeful place mentally,” he adds. “She’s done a lot of reflecting and real growth during her time away, and is genuinely not the same woman as she was before. Her focus is on her family and building a healthier, more grounded life. She understands the seriousness of the mistakes she made and is excited to put this chapter behind her so that she can show everyone the woman she’s worked hard to become.”

Despite initially claiming her innocence, she pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and reported to prison in February 2023.

More details will be revealed as they become available.