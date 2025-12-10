31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Favorite New Brand

Day ten of 31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things features another brand recommended by my friend Jules. This brand is called Cologne Butter and is the best new way of making yourself feel and smell like a million dollars….without breaking the bank.

These products are made with organic ingredients and created in the USA. They have something for every person and scents that everyone will love.

More Details:

Cologne Butter is the one’s lifestyle product that best delivers on amplifying one’s attractiveness, confidence, and sophistication.

Rich nourishment and rich in scent. All of our body butters are handmade in small batches here in the USA, using only wholesome, organic ingredients derived from around the world: avocado, mango, and shea butter, jojoba oil, as well as vitamin E. The nutrient dense, richness of the butters will leave your skin glowing, keeping your skin hydrated without being greasy.

This collection I designed for you to go from day to night:

PARADISE – Coconut, Amber, Island Vibes, Vanilla, Exotic Notes

VIBE, THE ONE – Fresh, Clean

BALANCE, INTENTION, GRATITUDE – Spicey & Woodsy

OUD, LEGACY – Leather, Smokey, and deeper Woodsy.