New York Yankees Pitcher Domingo Germán Makes History

Sports

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 23, 2023 @ 3:49 pm

Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán made history last night by throwing the 24th perfect game in major-league history.  This is the first time this has happened since 2012.  During this game, he faced twenty-seven batters and got every single one out, with none of them reaching base.

Check out the historic moment below:

Congratulations!!!

