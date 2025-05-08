ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 9/7/2022
- Two challenges=Double elimination!
- The first challenge is to make a Baked Alaska. I think I only tried it once, but it looks delightful.
- I guess they can do their own versions? Shanika is adding lemon and basil flavor to hers, while Emily is using chocolate cake and goat cheese in hers….interesting.
- Shanika seems to be falling behind. The judges yelling at her to hurry must be stressing her out to no end.
- Dara has experience in making this dessert, but she still realizes things can go wrong. She is very strong and realistic with this challenge.
- Michael runs out of meringue, so he tries to make do with that he has…..despite not using the proper technique.
- Dara’s peach melba Baked Alaska with vanilla cake and peach ice cream is delicate, soft and delicious. The sponge cake is a bit heavy, but the rest of it hit the jackpot.
- Shanika’s strawberry lemon basil Baked Alaska has a bit of a dense cake, but the flavors work well together.
- Christian’s praline and bourbon Baked Alaska was delicious in flavor, but the cake was too dry.
- Emily’s goat cheese, cherry and chocolate Baked Alaska is melting all over the place and falls apart, but the flavors work well together.
- Michael’s banana’s foster Baked Alaska was not what the judges wanted.
- Dara and Christian were the stars of the night. They are safe, as is Shanika.
- Michael and Emily are in the bottom two, with Emily being eliminated.
- Challenge two consists of the final four cook lobster tortellini–at the same time as Chef Gordon Ramsay.
- This dish looks so amazing.
- Michael and Shanika seem to be falling behind, but Christian and Dara seem to be staying calm.
- Michael seems to be getting flustered and messing up his pasta.
- Shanika is panicking as she tries to cut her own pasta.
- Christian comparing putting the tortellini to a TikTok dance cracks me up.
- Michael’s dish needs more filling and seasoning.
- Shanika’s dish is over seasoned and dry.
- Dara’s dish is on par with Chef Gordon Ramsay’s.
- Christian’s dish is overstuffed, but is still tasty—despite needing more salt.
- Dara is the first to make it into the finale….and made history by being the youngest ever to make it into the Masterchef finale.
- Christian is called safe next.
- Michael and Shanika are in the bottom two, with Shanika being eliminated.
- Shanika is a class act in how she congratulated and hugged Michael.
- Hour two!
- The finale has begun!
- Seeing everyone’s families is so sweet.
- Each one will have to make a special three course meal.
- It is amazing how they can come up with such intricate ideas so quickly.
- Poor Dara’s sauce broke and she doesn’t have time to start over. She is panicking, but trying to get things done.
- Michael’s appetizer: cold smoked trout–it looks restaurant worthy, but it needs more salt and the bloodline is still there.
- Dara’s appetizer: crispy skin red snapper–the fish is good, but the sauce is a mixed bag with the judges.
- Christian’s appetizer: fried green tomato with fish and caviar–it is delicious and magical.
- Graham Elliot is in the house! WOOT WOOT!
- I assume Graham is judging the entree round.
- Again, how do they come up with these dish ideas so quickly?
- Every dish sounds amazing, but Christian’s filet mignon and crab cake would be my first choice to eat.
- Everyone seems to be doing well, despite being so nervous.
- Finale next week, stay tuned!
