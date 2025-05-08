The Amazing Race Recap for 5/7/2025

The Amazing Race on CBS takes us to Frankfurt, Germany, followed by Strasbourg, France by plane and train, respectively.

They all end up on the same train and discover that they must head to the Council of Europe.

Han and Holden arrive first, followed closely by Jonathan and Ana and Carson and Jack. They all must wait for it to open in five minutes’ time.

Brett and Mark get lost.

Once it opens, they must correctly answer the countries they visited that are a part of the Council of Europe in exchange for their next clue.

The answer: Bulgaria, Italy, Germany and France.

Carson and Jack answer first and heart to Pont Couverts.

Han and Holden and Jonathan and Ana also complete it and head to the next location.

Alyssa and Josiah mix up countries but finally get it right after a few tries.

Roadblock! They must compete in a head-to-head challenge where they must compete with another team in a water jousting game by knocking the competing team member into the water. The loser will have to wait for the next team to do it again. If they still lose after all the teams arrive, they will get a ten-minute penalty.

Jack and Carson are PUMPED for this since they love ‘nerdy’ stuff.

Han, Carson, Jonathan and Josiah decide to compete.

Brett and Mark are still lost and ask for directions. They finally get to the Council of Europe and complete the task, heading to the roadblock.

Han knocks Carson down. He then goes against Jonathan, who falls in the water, giving Carson the win.

Carson and Jack and Han and Holden then head to La Cloche a Fromage, where they must identify and name nine different cheeses.

Jonathan and Josiah are head-to-head next. Jonathan wins this round and heads to the next location with Ana.

Mark and Brett head to the roadblock, with Mark competing against Josiah. Whichever one loses gets a ten-minute penalty. Josiah wins, meaning Mark and Brett have the penalty.

Han and Holden and Jack and Carson work on the roadblock. Alyssa and Josiah aren’t far behind.

Han and Holden complete it after 11 attempts. Jack and Carson and Jonathan and Ana also complete it, while Alyssa and Josiah debate on whether or not they should use their Express Pass.

The teams must now head to Strasbourg Cathedral.

Detour! Out to Dry has them wash a tub full of dirty clothes, while The Birds has them build a bird nest.

Han and Holden and Jack and Carson choose the Out to Dry detour, while Ana and Jonathan decide to pick in the car. They seemingly choose the laundry task.

Jonathan and Ana and Han and Holden fight as they try to get to their next location.

Brett and Michael work on the cheese task, along with Alyssa and Josiah.

Alyssa still thinks they should use the Express Pass, but Josiah wants to keep going. They finally complete the task, followed by Brett and Mark.

Carson and Jack adorably start ‘a-scrubbing’ and washing the clothes, ‘scrub-a-dub-dubbing’ and squeezing away. The ladies in charge seem to adore them and the feeling seems neutral.

Jonathan and Ana seem to be lost, as do Alyssa and Josiah.

Mark and Brett want to make a comeback. Somehow Mark ends up with cheese in his pocket. They do the bird nest detour and think it seems like a way to make up for lost time and at least have fun with it.

Alyssa and Josiah soon join them at the detour.

Ana and Jonathan are still lost and fighting. He wants to drive, but she insists she has it under control.

Han and Holden work on the laundry detour as Jack and Carson finish. They now must head to the Pit Stop at Table L’Orientation.

Brett and Mark and Alyssa and Josiah struggle with the bird nest task.

Jonathan and Ana finally arrive at the laundry task.

Carson and Jack are team #1 to check in and win a trip to Helsinki, Finland.

Alyssa and Josiah finish the task and head to the Pit Stop with Brett and Mark not too far behind. The former ask for directions with the latter following.

Jonathan and Ana finish the task while Han and Holden struggle. They finally finish and it is a mad dash to the Pit Stop with the remaining teams all lost.

Josiah and Alyssa legit leave their car with some random stranger who gives them directions….and gets them to be team #2.

Everyone else is trying to find their way to the Pit Stop while hopelessly lost.

Jonathan and Ana are team #3!

Holden and Han are team #4!

Brett and Mark are team #5 and eliminated from the race.