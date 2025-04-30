Chef Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Son
ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 8/3/2022

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 5, 2022 @ 9:55 pm

  • This Horsetown place looks like a blast, but sadly, I am allergic to horses and cannot go to a place like this.
  • Bri and Shelly are team captains–red and blue, respectively.
  • Team Shelly: Brandi, Christian, Amanda, Willie. Emily, Shanika
  • Team Bri: Fred, Dara, Michael, Gabe, Derrick, Bowen
  • Menu: Bone-in steaks with one starch, two veggies and a sauce.
  • The blue team seems to be fighting over the use of compound butter and already getting on each other’s nerves.
  • The red team is warned to prioritize what they are cooking.
  • Apple slaw sounds interesting.
  • Amanda being scared of using the mandolin is so relatable.
  • The rib eye that the red team made sounds delicious. I am glad it was a hit for the judges’ diff
  • I am glad Bri took responsibility for putting too much apple in the slaw.
  • No sear on the blue team’s steak? How did that happen? Also, I agree there needs to be more than compound butter.
  • Adding mint, rosemary and paprika to the compound butter sounds like a disaster in the making.
  • The blue team is not communicating well at all.
  • Poor Gabe got overheated and needed to step awat.
  • Brandi seems overwhelmed with everyone giving her different orders. That would frustrate me as well.
  • How the heck did the corn get cold?
  • Chef Ramsay throwing food is such a mood.
  • The entire blue team is annoying me with their whining and fighting.
  • Someone sent back an entirely raw steak from the blue team and Shelly is PISSED!
  • More food is getting thrown.
  • Finally, FINALLY…everyone is served and eating.
  • Red team wins!
  • The blue team will now have to send someone home.
  • Shelly is eliminated.
  • More next week, stay tuned.
