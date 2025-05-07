ICYMI: Masterchef Back to Win Recap for 8/31/2022
  • It is the WALL CHALLENGE!
  • Even the coming attractions are stressing me out, I cannot imagine what the rest of the episode will be like!
  • They will cook on opposite sides of the wall. Their dishes must be identical and they can only communicate by talking to each other–not seeing each other.
  • Emily won the last challenge, so she gets to pick the teams.
  • The teams: Emily and Michael, Derrick and Amanda, Dara and Shankia and Willie and Christian.
  • Willie really let Emily know he is not here to play and he has already worked WELL with Christian.
  • They all have one hour to cook three dishes each. They all must look and taste identical.
  • There will be a double elimination at the end of this challenge.
  • They only have five minutes to plan and get ingredients….that is crazy.
  • This is such an unintentionally hilarious challenge with all the communication, throwing of food and confusion.
  • Shanika said it was a mistake to put her with Dara…but they seem to be working well together? I am confused.
  • Slicing the meat was a bad, bad, idea. This is going to ruin the dish and potentially send them home.
  • This whole challenge is leaving me all sorts of confused with all the yelling.
  • I just want to hug Dara. I feel her anxiety and hope she knows how awesome she is.
  • Christian and Willie: Cajun blackened pork chops with Swiss chard and potatoes. They are identical except for the plates. However, the dishes are both delicious.
  • Shankia and Dara: The dishes are not up to par, nor are they identical. They have blackened trout with a side of veggies. The dish is a mess, save for the trout.
  • Emily and Michael: The dishes don’t look quite identical. The crispy skin salmon and sides have too much of a creamy taste and Michael’s salmon is a bit overcooked.
  • Derrick and Amanda: Their crispy skin duck has the wrong color of sauce, making it look like the duck is bleeding. The sauce tastes like cough syrup and uninteresting.
  • Shanika may get annoyed with Dara, but it is obvious she loves her like a sister and encourages her so much.
  • Christian and Willie win for the night.
  • Emily and Michael are safe.
  • Shanika and Dara are safe.
  • Derrick and Amanda are eliminated.
  • Chef Gordon Ramsay telling Amanda she is good enough and Derrick to continue is amazing and shows how much love he has in his heart.
See also  Special Forces World's Toughest Test Recap for 1/22/2025

 

Hour 2!!

 

  • It is a restaurant challenge with Wolfgang Puck–who will be tasting versions of his own dishes.
  • Red team: Christian, Dara and Emily.
  • Blue team: Willie, Michael and Shanika.
  • Christian is so sweet to Dara.
  • Appetizer round consists of sea bass and scallops.
  • There is a lot of chaos in the kitchen, with everyone freaking out.
  • Willie seems to be in his own world, not really listening or paying attention to his team.
  • Dara puts a frozen sea bass on a plate….which Chef Gordon Ramsay tosses across the room.
  • Willie seems to have problems communicating and it is causing a lot of problems for his team.
  • Despite their problems, the blue team is coming through on the appetizers and getting rave reviews.
  • Someone got a raw veal chop and is PISSED and understandably so!
  • How is everyone serving raw veal chops?
  • Blue team seems to be catching up and doing well, despite serving the raw veal initially.
  • Red team is really struggling with getting food plated and on the table.
  • Dara is getting stressed about Christian not getting food cooked in a timely fashion.
  • Duck walking! Why did this make me laugh so hard?
  • Blue team is now struggling and seem to be giving up on each other.
  • The winning team is—the RED TEAM!
  • Willie is eliminated.

 

More next week, stay tuned!

 

 

 

