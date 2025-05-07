Jennette McCurdy to Open Up on Red Table Talk
What to Watch

Jennette McCurdy to Open Up on Red Table Talk

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 3, 2022 @ 4:01 pm

Jennette McCurdy to Open Up on Red Table Talk

The Facebook Watch original hit series “Red Table Talk” returns with a premiere episode featuring Jennette McCurdy starting Wednesday, September 7 at 9am PT/12pm ET.

Premiere Episode Title/Description: “How Jennette McCurdy Survived Her Mom’s Abuse” | After years of suffering in silence, iCarly star Jennette McCurdy bravely opens up in her first in-depth interview about the decades of torment, exploitation and manipulation inflicted by her very own mother.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Red Table Talk Mother Hunger Episode News
  2. What to Watch: Red Table Talk
  3. Facebook Watch: New Schedule
  4. Will and Jada Smith Open Up on Red Table Talk
See also  What to Watch: The Duchess

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

lokales google ranking.