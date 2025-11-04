Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/4/2025
Tonight is Rock & Roll Hall of Fame night on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The eight remaining stars are in the ballroom to test out their dancing skills in hopes of winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge. Flava Flav is in the house as a guest judge
Star: Dylan Efron
Claim to Fame: Traitors star
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Jive
Song: I’m Still Standing by Elton John
Sammi: What a way to begin the show! He is truly improving leaps and bounds and it is obvious he is having the time of his life out there! I am so impressed with the both of them.
Flava Flav: From the floor to the roof, that dance was the proof.
Bruno: He wishes Dylan would have worn his outfit. Fabulous, but watch the steps.
Carrie Ann: He got stuck on some parts, but he has come so far.
Derek: When in doubt, get the abs out. He wanted more energy, but overall he did well.
Score: 8-9-10-9=36/40
Star: Alix Earle
Claim to Fame: Influencer
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Livin’ On a Prayer by Bon Jovie
Sammi: Jon Bon Jovi gives them a good luck message! That is the best! The dance itself is hot, sexy and full of great content. WOW. I think she is one of the top dancers this season and tonight she proved it once again!
Bruno: She is the paso doble bombshell.
Carrie Ann: She is in her fierce girl era.
Derek: The paso power was amazing.
Flava Flav: They were in unison…you know what I’m saying? (no, he really did say that)
Score: 10-10-9-10=39/40
Star: Andy Richter
Claim to Fame: Comedian and actor
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Contemporary
Song: God Only Knows by The Beach Boys
Sammi: This is so sweet and beautiful. It is giving Kym Johnson and Jerry Springer’s waltz from season three. The way it represents their friendship is making me cry and smile at the same time. Gorgeous.
Carrie Ann: It was a beautiful tribute to their friendship and she loves how it shows what it means to learn how to dance.
Derek: Thank you for embracing the process.
Flava Flav: They did a real good job and it was on point.
Bruno: It was tender and charming and is the people’s champion.
Score: 7-7-9-7=30/40
Star: Whitney Leavitt
Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star
Pro: Mark Ballas
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: No More Tears by Ozzy Osbourne
Sammi: This is one hot paso doble. They have hot chemistry and the dance itself is incredible, such amazing technique and choreography….Mark really outdid himself with creating this dance.
Derek: The ballroom is officially on fire. It was perfection.
Flava Flav: The timing was on point and it was great!
Bruno: It was artistically exquisite.
Carrie Ann: This is game on! However, there were a few stumbles.
Score: 9-10-10-10=39/40
Star: Danielle Fishel
Claim to Fame: Boy Meets World Star
Pro: Pasha Pashkov
Dance: Contemporary
Song: Dream On by Aerosmith
Sammi: What a wonderful way to show her positive message of rising above it all, in her case, rising above her cancer diagnosis. I love this for her.
Flava Flav: It was great.
Bruno: He loves the positivity and she should be proud of herself.
Carrie Ann: She apologizes for being mean in the past and says this was a job well done.
Derek: They are all rooting for her and she glows.
Score: 9-8-9-8=34/40
Star: Elaine Hendrix
Claim to Fame: 90s Icon and activist
Pro: Alan Bersten
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: What The World Needs Now Is Love
Sammi: What a comeback, girlfriend! That was BEAUTIFUL and such a perfect way to show her improvement since day one. That was the best dance of the night so far, bar none!
Bruno: It was sumptuous, elegant performance.
Carrie Ann: It feels familiar and she feels as if she knows her when she dances.
Derek: She is resilient, remarkable and radiant.
Flava Flav: It was beautiful.
Score: 9-9-10-9=37/40
Star: Jordan Chiles
Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast
Pro: Ezra Sosa
Dance: Jazz
Song: River Deep Mountain High by Ike and Tina Turner
Sammi: Our girl has had her breakthrough dance! WOW. Ezra knew the assignment when it came to choreographing this performance. I have no notes.
Carrie Ann: She is ballsy and she delivered.
Derek: She is the queen of rock and roll and the queen of ballroom.
Flava Flav: She is a warrior, nice and precise.
Bruno: It was spectacular and dramatic.
Score: 10-9-10-9=38/40
Star: Robert Irwin
Claim to Fame: TV personality and wildlife conservationist
Pro: Witney Carson
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Icky Thump by The White Stripes
Sammi: This is such a sexy paso doble. It is the perfect way to end the night. Hot, sexy, filled with amazing choreography and all-around incredible to watch. WOW.
Derek: He dominated and owned the arena.
Flava Flav: He is the brand new Fred Astaire out there.
Bruno: The thunder from down under has unleashed a great paso doble.
Carrie Ann: His momentum will take him to the finish line.
Score: 9-9-10-10=38/40
Whitney and Mark have immunity have two bonus points and immunity for next week’s relay for having the highest cumulative scores.
Team Chicago – with a live performance of “25 or 6 to 4” by Chicago
Host Alfonso Ribeiro, Danielle (team captain) and Pasha, Whitney and Mark, Jordan and Ezra, and Dylan and Daniella
Dancing and a performance from the band, what a treat! The Menin Black theme is awesome and I absolutely love the addition of Alfonso doing the Carlton. This is probably one of the best group dances we have seen in a long time.
PERFECT SCORE!
Team Kool – with a live performance of “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang
Host Julianne Hough, Andy (team captain) and Emma, Robert and Witney, Alix and Val, and Elaine and Alan
Okay, this is adorable. It has a school theme and everyone is really bringing their A-game….and I have to say Robert and Andy are the cutest cuties that ever cuted. Seriously, they made me smile so much!
38/40
Results! Alix and Val, Dylan and Daniella, Robert and Witney, Jordan and Ezra and Elaine and Alan are all safe.
Danielle and Pasha, Andy and Emma and Whitney and Mark are in the maybe bottom three, with Danielle and Pasha going home.