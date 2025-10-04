Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This Sneak Peek

October 3, 2025

I am not okay with this

Originally posted on February 17, 2020 @ 12:03 pm

Netflix is releasing a new series called I Am Not Okay With This, which is set to be released February 26th. Check out the sneak peek and synopsis below.
I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her. From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.
