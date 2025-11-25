Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/25/2025

Tonight is FINALE night on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The five remaining stars are in the ballroom to test out their dancing skills in hopes of winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. They will dance THREE routines, including the freestyle and instant dance!

Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.

ROUND 1—Judge’s Choice

Star: Alix Earle

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Samba chosen by Carrie Ann

Song: Hip Hip Chin Chin by Club des Belugas

Sammi: Carrie Ann tells them what she wants to see and offers some words of wisdom in rehearsal, and boy, did it pay off! She has the sass, she has the moves, she has the energy, everything in a salsa is in this dance!

Carrie Ann: What a way to begin the finale with her own signature style and content!

Derek: Whatever Carrie Ann told her, it worked!

Bruno: she was incandescent.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!

Star: Dylan Efron

Claim to Fame: Traitors star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Paso Doble chosen by Bruno

Song: Stampede by Alexander Jean and Lindsey Stirling

Sammi: I want Bruno to narrate my life. He is so funny and adorable, I just love him.

I am glad they did the paso doble now because it just proves they saved the best for last. I am obsessed with this dance and their hot chemistry. Also, shirtless Dylan alert! Seriously though, this shows how much he improved since day one.

Bruno: He is speechless!

Carrie Ann: It is incredible how far he has come!

Derek: This was a moment making dance.

Score: 9-9-10=28/30

Happy birthday, Bruno!!!

Star: Elaine Hendrix

Claim to Fame: 90s Icon and activist

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Rumba chosen by Derek

Song: Take My Breath Away by Jae Hall

Sammi: He shows them how to really sell the dance through the movements.

That was BEAUTIFUL! She really is proving that she wants this and is putting everything into it. It’s so moving, dreamy and filled with love.

Derek: It was exquisite.

Bruno: Pure class.

Carrie Ann: She has been waiting for this dance.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Star: Robert Irwin

Claim to Fame: TV personality and wildlife conservationist

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Quickstep chosen by Derek

Song: Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet

Sammi: They share some bonding moments about how much Robert’s dad meant to Derek. Robert gets hurt, so they have to change things up in terms of the dance.

That being said, I never would have guessed since he is doing so well. He is moving like a pro and has a smile for days! How can you not love this guy?

Derek: He is the quickstep king!

Bruno: He loves the footwork and power of a lion.

Carrie Ann: Amazing, wonderful, but there were a couple stumbles.

Score: 9-10-10=29/30

Star: Jordan Chiles

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Paso Doble chosen by Carrie Ann

Song: Breakin’ Dishes by Rihanna

Sammi: Carrie Ann explains how to really add attitude to the dance.

This is the perfect way to end this round. She adds everything and more to the dance and manages to make it her own. This is her dance, her performance, her way of showing she is in it to WIN IT!

Carrie Ann: She is so intense, albeit a bit too strong.

Derek: She did the damn thing.

Bruno: It was a kickass paso doble.

Score: 9-10-10=29/30

ROUND 2: INSTANT DANCE

Star: Alix Earle

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Where is My Husband by Raye

Sammi: I cannot believe they came up with this on the fly. It looks like they spent weeks on this, it is just that good.

Bruno: The transformation is incredible.

Carrie Ann: She is blown away by how fantastic she did.

Derek: He loves how they came up with this so quickly.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!

Star: Dylan Efron

Claim to Fame: Traitors star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Ordinary by Alex Warren

Sammi: He is proving that he is not only a dancer, but a leading man. He has such beautiful lines and musicality, making him look that much better.

Carrie Ann: It was unbelievable and a testament to how far he has come.

Derek: It was one of the best foxtrots he has seen.

Bruno: Len would have loved this.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!

Star: Elaine Hendrix

Claim to Fame: 90s Icon and activist

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Quickstep

Song: You Can’t Hurry Love by the Supremes

Sammi: WOW, they really pulled this off like nobody’s business! This is a hard dance to begin with, yet they managed to make it look effortless. I am so impressed.

Derek: The quickstep queen!

Bruno: She has the spirit of Ginger Rogers, despite some missteps.

Carrie Ann: She loves how she carried herself through the dance.

Score: 9-9-9=27/30

Star: Robert Irwin

Claim to Fame: TV personality and wildlife conservationist

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Cake By The Ocean by DMC

Sammi: That was sexy, hot and filled with fun, amazing content. He really channeled his inner dancer and came up with something so incredible to watch.

Bruno: He was on fire.

Carrie Ann: It was all about the partnership.

Derek: It was so impressive.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!

Star: Jordan Chiles

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Tango

Song: I Like It by Alesso and Nate Smith

Sammi: This might be my favorite tango ever! She was right, she picked up on this quickly, calling on her gymnastics skills to guide her through. I love everything about this.

Carrie Ann: She was fantastic.

Derek: She could not have thought of a better dance for this challenge.

Bruno: Fabulous!

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!

ROUND 3: FREESTYLE

Star: Alix Earle

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Freestyle

Song: Maneater by Nelly Furtado and Sports Car by Tate McRae

Sammi: It is a powerful fun, dance but I wish there were less backup dancers and more focus on Alix since she is so good. Those lifts were incredible and those flips? WOW. That was what a freestyle is supposed to be!

Derek: She is an absolute superstar!

Bruno: She was a dominatrix unleashed.

Carrie Ann: She is so touched by how she’s delivered.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Star: Dylan Efron

Claim to Fame: Traitors star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Freestyle

Song: Something in the Heavens by Lewis Capaldi

Sammi: This is so moving and beautiful. I am not sure what I was expecting from them, but this was not it….I love how they opted for a more contemporary dance because it really showcases his talent. This may have given him the win. I love it THAT much. If not, it will go down as one of the best freestyles of all time.

Bruno: It was beautiful, lyrical and poetic.

Carrie Ann: This is what the show is all about.

Derek: It was tender, present and beautiful. He loves it and him.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!

Star: Elaine Hendrix

Claim to Fame: 90s Icon and activist

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Freestyle

Song: I Hope I Get It (from A Chorus Line) by District 78

Sammi: EMMA AND LISA ANN WALTER ARE IN THIS!! Brandon is in this! It is an old school dance competition. I am LIVING for this! Andy is even in this! She seems to be including everyone. This is incredible. This is the most ingenious, creative dance I have ever seen! AND A PARENT TRAP REFERENCE!!!! This is everything!!!

Carrie Ann: It reintroduces things that inspires everyone.

Derek: He is so proud of her.

Bruno: She’s really got it!

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Star: Robert Irwin

Claim to Fame: TV personality and wildlife conservationist

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Freestyle

Song: The Nights by Avicii

Sammi: There is a lot of creativity in this, along with flips and tricks and fun, going into other styles he learned along the way. It is so cute.

Derek: He loves his dancing, his family legacy and HIM.

Bruno: It was a 24 karat solid gold performance.

Carrie Ann: She wants him to accept all the love for him.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Star: Jordan Chiles

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Freestyle

Song: Motivation by Normani

Sammi: What a way to end this season! She is the QUEEN of the ballroom and WOW. I have no notes. I love this so much. The fact that she got NORMANI herself to dance is icing on the cake. WOW!

Bruno: It was a showstopper.

Carrie Ann: She is a powerful woman of color and it was the best freestyle she has ever seen!

Derek: It was incredible and everything!

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Seventy-two million votes? WOW!

Everyone gets shoutouts from their loved ones before we get down to business.

Fifth: Elaine and Alan

Fourth: Dylan and Daniella

Third: Jordan and Ezra

Second: Alix and Val

WINNER: ROBERT AND WITNEY!!!!

Until next season….