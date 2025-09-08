Night Court Season 3 Premiere Recap

The season premiere of NBC’s Night Court opens with Folbert talking to Abby about Dan possibly being her boyfriend’s dad. She agrees to tell the story, leading to a ton of flashbacks from the season finale.

In present day, Abby makes Folbert promise to keep it a secret. He promises since he is a good secret keeper, but both Jake and Dan both hear them talking about it.

Both men freak out and throw things, even though Abby says that they don’t know the truth yet.

As Dan throws Fabrge eggs, Abby realizes this is a dream. Folbert then says he is pregnant with the President, ending the dream sequence.

Abby closes a case involving an ice cream incident. Murray says this is his last day as prosecutor. After some discussion on the case, Gurgs and Wyatt say there is a new woman taking over, who happens to be Julianne, the woman who once decided to destroy Dan.

Dan freaks out and calls an HR meeting with Abby and Jake. He wants Julianne gone, but the subject switches to everyone’s dads and Jake’s mom’s breast augmentation. Dan makes them get to the task on hand. Julianne says that she got the job through Operation Second Chance.

Dan is still upset, even though Abby says she didn’t realize that the prosecutor who she hired was Julianne. She tries to end the meeting, saying she and Jake ‘have to see his mom’s new rack.’

All the while, Julianne and Dan continue to fight, with Jake trying to keep the peace before leaving. Dan reminds him he is old enough to be his father, leading to Abby dragging Jake out of the room.

Abby tells Flobert she made him a ransom letter to tell him about the Dan and Jake situation when Gurgs walks in, wanting to know what they are talking about and offering plans to help trick the men into doing a paternity test. Flobert offers his own suggestions, but Abby thinks they should find a different way to get answers.

Later on, Dan complains to Wyatt about Julianne. He doesn’t want to hear it as he cuddles into the scarf Julianne made him.

Abby goes to visit Susan, Jake’s mom, who is recovering her surgery. She is still a bit loopy and thinks Abby is her cousin Barbara. Abby uses this to her advantage to get her to talk about Jake’s dad…causing her to get slapped. Susan then admits she slept with many men and has no idea who Jake’s dad is….but admits she slept with a judge/magician. Abby freaks out because this means Jake could be her brother.

Jake walks in as Susan slaps Abby again. He warns her about slapping doctors and then realizes she slapped Abby. He thanks her for visiting his mom, who makes a comment about them being twins since they are dressed alike. Abby then runs out and demands Gurgs find a way to do a DNA test.

Gurgs plans to get Dan’s DNA from his cup of coffee as Flobert hides in the garbage can. He worries about getting garbage thrown in him. Gurgs says there is a cups only sign there, but Abby points out this is not the case, so Gurgs says that she will make one.

Dan, Wyatt and Abby sit together to eat and chat. Abby reminds him to throw out his cup in the garbage even though there is a lack of signage saying its for cups.

Julianne joins them and tries to talk things out with Dan. As she talks, she eats her soup, complaining its cold. She throws it out in the garbage can where Flobert was hiding. He screams ‘oh Lord,’ causing Abby to break out into prayer.

Wyatt finds a sock in his coffee and throws out his cup, causing Flobert to scream again. He swears he heard something, but no one else did. As he takes the garbage can away, Julianne gets a call and leaves, telling Dan to work on his anger issues.

Gurgs then takes Dan’s cup, holding the ‘cups only’ sign she finally made.

Julianne and Dan work on another case together. He defendant is found guilty and sentenced to 30 days in jail. Julianne gives him a scarf to use for protection in jail.

Wyatt wonders if he is in Julianne’s debt due to the scarf she gave him. Dan is still looking for evidence against Julianne and finds out that her letter of recommendation is from a guy named Stan Kinds. He says it is fake and the guy doesn’t exist, but it turns out everything is legit no matter how much Dan tries to prove otherwise.

Julianne and Dan finally talk things out, with her saying that despite her feelings they need to remain professional.

He admits maybe he was crazy, especially since he thought the garbage can was talking to him. Julianne says that Flobert was actually in there in order to run the DNA test and everyone thinks Dan is the judge’s boyfriend’s dad. He is confused and looks over to Abby who has the DNA results….proving that Jake isn’t her brother as the episode comes to a close.