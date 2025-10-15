Fox Renews Last Man Standing and The Resident

FOX has renewed family comedy LAST MAN STANDING and medical drama THE RESIDENT for the 2020-2021 season, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. LAST MAN STANDING, starring Tim Allen, will enter its third season on FOX, and ninth in total. THE RESIDENT will enter its fourth season.

“THE RESIDENT and LAST MAN STANDING are such important parts of FOX, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season,” said Thorn. “We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television.”

LAST MAN STANDING averages more than eight million Multi-Platform viewers, and is FOX’s most-watched comedy. The series ranks among the season’s Top 10 comedies among Adults 18-49, Adults 18-34 and male/female components, Adults 25-54, Adults 35-49, Men 18-49, Men 35-49 and Teens.

THE RESIDENT averages nearly 10 million Multi-Platform viewers, and ranks among the season’s Top 10 broadcast dramas among Adults 18-34.

LAST MAN STANDING follows MIKE BAXTER (Allen), a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women. In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike’s wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike’s charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy’s husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike’s neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa’s live-in foreign exchange student, JEN; and Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE.

THE RESIDENT continues to rip back the curtain and reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country. The provocative medical drama follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. The series stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut.

LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series’ showrunner. “Like” LAST MAN STANDING on Facebook at OfficialLastManStanding. Follow the series on Twitter @LastManStanding and join the discussion using #LastManStanding. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @LastManStanding.

THE RESIDENT is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series’ executive producers include Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Elizabeth Klaviter. “Like” THE RESIDENT on Facebook atTheResidentonFOX. Follow the series on Twitter @ResidentFOX and join the discussion using #TheResident. See photos and videos on Instagram by following@TheResidentonFOX .