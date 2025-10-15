The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Winners Announced

October 15, 2025

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are Married
THE BACHELOR PRESENTS: LISTEN TO YOUR HEART - "Week 6 - Finale" - Music City - Nashville - is the backdrop for the stunning final competition to see which couple will capture the opportunity for musical fame and fortune and the love of a lifetime. Before Bri and Chris, Jamie and Trevor, and Rudi and Matt perform in front of their largest audience yet, they are surprised to discover they will go on fantasy suite dates to decide whether to take their relationship to the next level and if they can see a future together. How much will this change the dynamic between the partners? The couples prepare to wow the celebrity judges with their stage chemistry and musical talents and grab the brass ring. However, their growing anxieties compel this to be a true test of who can manage their feelings to deliver their best-ever performance and win the competition on the season finale of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart," MONDAY, MAY 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) CHRIS HARRISON

Originally posted on May 18, 2020 @ 10:54 pm

Tonight audiences tuned into the finale of “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” taking place in Music City – Nashville. The stunning final competition saw the remaining couples capture viewers’ hearts and perform in front of their largest audience yet.
The couples wowed the celebrity judges with their stage chemistry and musical talents and winners Bri and Chris now have the opportunity to embark on a journey of musical fame and fortune, and the love of a lifetime.
The tension was high and the stakes were higher as the couples performed for the panel of celebrity judges, including one of Bachelor Nation’s most popular couples, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick; Broadway, film and television star Taye Diggs; actress, singer-songwriter and movie producer Rita Wilson; and multiplatinum recording artist Jewel
