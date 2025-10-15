The Flash Season 6 to be Released on DVD

–Just in time for the seventh season premiere of the highest-rated series on The CW, fans will be zooming into stores to pick up The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases the Blu-ray and DVD on August 25, 2020. Averaging over 1.8 million viewers weekly*, viewers will be able to speed-watch all 19 gripping episodes from the #1 series on The CW, plus a never-before-seen “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach – Noir” episode with commentary by showrunner/ executive producer Eric Wallace. Other special features include: The Best of DC TV’s Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2019, deleted scenes and a gag reel. A limited-edition bonus disc featuring all five DC Crossover Event Crisis on Infinite Earths episodes will be available exclusively for fans who purchase the Blu-ray. The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season is priced to own at $39.99 SRP for the DVD ($44.98 in Canada) and $44.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($49.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Last season, Team Flash spent the last year dealing with not one, but two Cicadas, the return of Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse Flash, and the surprise arrival from the future of Barry and Iris’ daughter, Nora West-Allen, aka XS. The stakes were higher than ever during the season five finale. In season six, Team Flash contends with not one, but two all-new villains – Bloodwork and Mirror Master!

“After six strong seasons, The Flash continues to score in ratings and ranks as the top series for The CW,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. “This must own set is filled with in-depth bonus content that fans and DC fanboys will be eager to check out to add to their Blu-ray or DVD collections; including the all-new black and white version of the “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach – Noir” episode with commentary by showrunner/ executive producer Eric Wallace.”

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 19 episodes from the sixth season in high definition, as well as a digital code of the season (available in the U.S. only).

The Flash stars Grant Gustin (Arrow, Glee), Candice Patton (The Game), Danielle Panabaker (Sky High, Friday the 13th), Carlos Valdes (Arrow, Once), Hartley Sawyer (Caper, Glory Daze), Danielle Nicolet (Central Intelligence), and Efrat Dor (The Zookeeper’s Wife, Mayans M.C.), with Tom Cavanagh (Ed, The Following) and Jesse L. Martin (Law & Order). Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Z Nation,Eureka) and Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, Riverdale, Black Lightning, Supergirl).

SPECIAL FEATURES

“Kiss Kiss Breach Breach – Noir” (Special Episode)

“Kiss Kiss Breach Breach – Noir” Commentary by showrunner/executive producer Eric Wallace

The Best of DC TV’s Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2019

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

BLU-RAY BONUS DISC

· All Five Epic Episodes of the DC Crossover Event Crisis on Infinite Earths from Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

· Special Features:

§ Crisis Past and Present: Kevin Conroy Bat Legend

§ Crisis on Infinite Earths: The Architects Return

§ Crisis Past and Present – Superman vs. Superman

§ Characters in Crisis: Pariah

§ Crisis Management

§ Character in Crisis: The Anti-Monitor

19 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

1. Into The Void

2. A Flash of The Lightning

3. Dead Man Running

4. There Will Be Blood

5. Kiss Kiss Breach Breach

6. License To Elongate

7. The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1

8. The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 2

9. Crisis on Infinite Earths: Hour Three

10. Marathon

11. Love is a Battlefield

12. A Girl Named Sue

13. Grodd Friended Me

14. Death of the Speed Force

15. The Exorcism of Nash Wells

16. So Long and Goodnight

17. Liberation

18. Pay the Piper

19. Success is Assured

DIGITAL

The sixth season of The Flash is also currently available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere, anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including iTunes, Amazon Video, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. A Digital Copy is also included with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs (available in the U.S.) for redemption and cloud storage.

THE BASICS

Street Date: August 25, 2020

BD and DVD Presented in 16×9 widescreen format

Running Time: Feature: Approx. 836 min

Enhanced Content: Approx. 136 min

DVD

Price: $39.99 SRP ($44.98 in Canada)

4 DVD-9s

Audio – English (5.1)

Subtitles – English SDH

BLU-RAY

Price: $44.98 SRP ($49.99 in Canada)

5-Discs (4 BD-50s + 1 BD-50 BONUS DISC)

Audio – DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 – English

BD Subtitles – English SDH

