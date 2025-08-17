Fit For TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser Recap for Tipping the Scales

The final episode of Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser is titled Tipping the Scales. Suzanne from season two talks about her career as a cop and a car accident caused her weight to soar.

Before going on the show, she actually tried to be healthier, but was told by the show to gain more weight. We see flashbacks to the show, and she talks about how it could have ruined her life.

Tracey talks about how abused she was post show and how when she went on Jay Leno, he would read evil emails and comments people wrote about her. They even told her they wanted her to die and would kill her. Dr. Huizenga told her she would be fine and it’s just TV.

Dr. Jennifer Kerns talks about her weight struggles and how it impacted her career and sense of self. She also talks about a sexual health class she took where they would watch people have sex. When they got to the obese people having sex, someone made a cruel comment, breaking her heart. This led to her going on The Biggest Loser on season three and became a consultant for Dr. Huizenga.

She thought it was a good experience at the time but now sees it as a competition and quite problematic.

Danny sees clips of himself on the show and reaction from his community. At the time, he considered himself the world champion of weight loss and going on a media tour. He even got skin surgery on The Doctors. He managed to keep the weight off for a while but soon lost his way. By 2016, he began gaining weight and was pretty close to his pre-show weight.

A study was done on several contestants who gained weight back and why. Their metabolism would slow down and cause them to burn less calories.

This caused Dr. Huizenga to feel guilty for letting them down this road, while Bob and David wondered if this was even accurate.

There was no control group and such a small study, so it was questioned if this was accurate.

Ryan says the study had a good point, but he was the one putting food in his mouth. He admits there is a bit of PTSD from the show and made him wonder if he was a failure.

Danny talks about the shame he felt since gaining the weight back.

Bob talks about weight struggle is a constant monkey on someone’s back.

Suzanne talks about automatically gaining weight post-show and became obsessed with losing weight, becoming anorexic. She was also weighed in in front of her academy classmates and shamed in front of everyone.

Dr. Kerns talks about post-show life is not realistic, while Danny wanted an aftercare program. He was told no one was interested in that, but people wanted to instead capitalize on the brand.

David claims they wish they could have done this, but it was just a TV show.

Joelle went into a dark place and claims she asked for help several times. David denies this, so she and other contestants, including Suzanne went to the NY Post to talk about being forced to take drugs and eat as little as possible to lose more weight. These claims were denied by Bob, Dr. Huizenga and production, with Bob saying he is proud of what he did on the show.

Joelle was on the NY Post cover and claims the story was exploitive.

The LAPD was then called in after claims that contestants were given narcotics. Bob claims production told him they had his back, but he just wanted the truth to come out.

Aubrey talks about Jillian giving out caffeine pills during season 13, while Alison talks about how this was true and JD says it wasn’t handled properly, even though he was no longer on the show that season. David thinks it was safe to use since caffeine is legal.

Dr. Huizenga claims he told Jillian not to give contestant pills, but she refused to listen.

During season 15, Rachel Fredrickson lost a whole bunch of weight, making people think the show took things too far. Even Jillian thought this was too much and left the show.

By now, the show had so much controversy and there was pressure to cancel the show. NBC ended it after 17 seasons. Bob is still proud of being America’s Trainer.

In 2017, Bob had a massive heart attack while working out and literally died for a few minutes. It was a wakeup call and allowed him to understand his contestants. He claims he never heard from Jillian.

Joelle says the show was a good idea in theory, but not in execution. The producers and Dr. Huizenga talk about how it at least got people in the gym. he also talks about running the Boston Marathon with Tracey.

Tracey, for her part, still struggles with her weight, but is working on loving herself.

Danny talks about the Ozempic craze and actually agrees with Jillian being against it. Suzanne and Joelle both seem to be for it.

David would take away the prize if doing the show today, while JD says he would do away with some of the challenges.

Joelle is determined to stay on the course.

Danny will put him and his wife first and appreciates the good things in his life.

Olivia and Hannah think the show is the best thing to happen to them and Olivia finally got her baby, which she named Harper!

Suzanne has no good things to say about the show, while Tracey appreciates her new life as a grandma and doing things she always wanted. She is now remarried and thinks the show gave her the strength to change her life.

Dr. Huizenga sued the NY Post and Joelle for deformation.

Jillian refused to be a part of the documentary.