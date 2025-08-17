Fit For TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser Recap for Hunger Games

The second episode of Fit For TV: The Reality of Biggest Loser is titled Hunger Games.

Dr. Huizenga talks about being a doctor for the Raiders and being an athlete. His book was the inspiration for Any Given Sunday and put him on the map.

He was then approached about consulting on The Biggest Loser and explains how increased exercise can decrease appetite. He wondered if this could work for the show.

Tracey talks about her organs shutting down and her near death experience. She couldn’t even go to the bathroom and needed her legs drained.

Dr. Huizenga talks about how she wanted to stay on the show, even though she was so sick.

Tracey talks about her toxic, abusive marriage and stayed on the show for her own safety and to give herself a second chance. She and Dr. Huizenga talk about her staying on the show so she can create her own new life. He is emotional since he was not alerted of the challenge and she because she got a second chance at life.

Danny recalls her coming back and how happy they all were that she was okay. He then talks about being on the show and making it day to day.

He talks about the weight loss and how when it slowed down, he’d eat as little as 800 calories per day to lose more.

Dr. Huizenga would tell them to make sure to eat enough even if the trainers would tell them otherwise.

Bob was not happy with this and wanted the contestants to do what he and Jillian said.

Danny was given Stackers, aka caffeine pills, which did not make Dr. Huizenga happy. He told them not to have any caffeine at ALL.

Jillian was known for her yelling and being downright cruel to contestants. Alison and David think she did this to make them work harder, while Aubrey thinks that this was abuse.

Tracey talks about how she was not able to work out as per Dr. Huizenga’s orders. He instead would help her health wise, while she found alternative ways to lose weight. Alison and Danny talk about her sass and how there was a lot of drama….because she was fighting for her life. it got to the point where Bob and Jillian….and some of the contestants wanted her gone. Even when she lost weight, they were not happy for her.

Olivia Ward won season 11 and competed with her sister Hannah, who was a runner up. They talk about their weight struggles and getting on the show.

Joelle talks about how the trainers would act like therapists, but were not qualified to help them with their mental health. Bob called her difficult despite him claiming that he wanted to help her.

Joelle talks about how when Bob berated her, she would go out of body and felt as if no one had her back, particularly during a treadmill challenge where he would yell at her and everyone would laugh. She felt shamed and abused and flashed back to her childhood abuse. She is not a fan of Bob.

Bob admits that it was not one of his proudest moments, even though he still defends his actions.

Joelle would struggle with losing weight, causing tension with Carla. This would cause a lot of fighting on camera. She felt set up and it caused a huge falling out with the ladies. The house would go on to shame Joelle, eliminating her and Carla from the competition.

Joelle wanted this for her health, not TV and felt as if she was used and abused for ratings.

Tracey made it eight episodes before being eliminated. She was put on a helicopter….but not before getting sick to her stomach due to her last experience on a helicopter.

She was taken home to her family and was thrilled to see everyone….even though she knew in that moment her marriage was over. However, she was determined to remain strong.

Hannah and Olivia recall making it to the end of the season, with Olivia winning it all. They did a media tour as the show got bigger than ever, with spin-offs around the world, a Subway endorsement and merchandise being sold.

As this happened, the show would face controversy with how they forced people to lose weight.

Suzanne Mendonca was on season two and talks about the lawsuits that followed.