Death by Fame Recap for The Young and the Jealous

The season three premiere of Death by Fame on ID is titled The Young and the Jealous and tells the story of Adriana Pinon’s murder.

Her sister Cristina talks about her family coming to the USA from Mexico and settling in California. She recalls her father being a hard worker and her stepmom Rosalina’s desire to become a model.

Cristina also remembers Adriana being born and becoming the glue that kept their family together. Her niece Clarissa remembers playing with her and how she lit up a room.

Adriana had wanted to become an actress, so she went to night school in order to graduate early. She also went into modeling while also enjoying life.

Before long, Adriana got a job as an extra on The Young and the Restless. She loved the work and soon worked her way up to having a speaking role as soon as she turned eighteen.

At the time, Adriana had been dating a man who was jealous of her acting, resulting in her break up.

Despite the promise of a larger role, this would sadly never happen. On January 31, 2002, Adriana was home since she had the day off. Her father was working the night shift, and Rosalina was also working. When Adriana didn’t answer the phone, Rosalina went to check on her, only to find a TV in the drive and the gate open. When she went into the house to look for Adriana, she discovered that she had been killed.

Poor Cristina had to learn about what happened on the news.

The house was ransacked, making Rosalina think that it was a robbery gone wrong and that Adriana was caught in the crossfire. Cristina remembers going to the house and seeing the crime scene while Clarissa remembers getting the news of Adriana’s death.

The crime scene was investigated and it looked as if only the living room area where Adriana was found was touched. She was also in makeup and dressed despite being in her pajamas when her father left the house. This, paired with the gate lock on the table and drinks set out allowed investigators to infer that she was expecting company, and that the killer was someone she knew.

DNA on the cups were tested, and it was discovered to belong to two unknown males. Further investigation occurs, but there was no connection. Rosalina also gave police information about any and all men in Adriana’s life, including the jealous ex.

Oscar Martinez, the ex-boyfriend and a man named Junior, aka Hugo Jiminez, someone Adriana had dated were both investigated.

Hugo had domestic violence charges against him just weeks before the murder. However, he claimed that despite their close relationship, he had not been in contact with her in months.

Hugo agreed to give a DNA sample, but once he got there, investigators noticed that he was nervous and that there were cuts on his hand, making him even more suspicious.

The DNA test and fingerprints showed that Hugo was indeed at the house the day of the murder. He is brought in for questioning, but maintains his innocence. Despite the evidence against him, he could not be arrested due to lack of probable cause.

The questioning continued and finally Hugo admitted to being at the house. Despite this, there is little known about his role in the murder and they still need to identify the second suspect.

Oscar is eliminated as a suspect after his DNA was tested and determined to not be a match to the DNA as the scene.

Hugo talked about two men chasing him and a friend on the way to Adriana’s and told a story about how they tried to get into the gate. He claimed that he and the friend fled, but this was proven to be false since his DNA was at the scene.

Hugo tried to keep the friend’s identity a secret but eventually admitted that it was someone named Brian. He then left to go to the doctor, but police tailed him and infer that he was heading for the border. More authorities get involved and he is soon arrested.

Brian’s phone number is obtained, and he is identified as Brian Aquino, who was a minor. Brian’s dad agreed to take him to the police station the next day. He is questioned and since he would stutter when he was lying. Authorities use this to their advantage and get him to tell the truth. They were both at the house when Hugo tried to get romantic with Adriana. She said no and Hugo began to beat her up and eventually shot her. The guys then staged a robbery to throw authorities off the scent.

Brian is arrested for accessory to murder.

Adriana’s family was notified of the arrests, giving them closure.

The show and Soap Opera Digest paid tribute to Adriana.

The same day of Hugo’s arrest, a surfer is pulled over for a traffic violation. The twist? The gun used to kill Adriana was found in his car. He is questioned and told authorities that Hugo had given the gun to him in order to get rid of it.

Hugo pled guilty to first degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Brian pled guilty to robbery and accessory and was sentenced to 5 years probation with time served.

Adriana’s family continues to her honor her memory.