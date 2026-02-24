Will Trent Recap for 2/24/2026

Will Trent on ABC opens with Caleb and Will stuck on the side of the road with Will’s broken-down car. They argue and debate about the car until Kenny calls Caleb to a crime scene at a drive-in.

The victim has been drained of blood and Kenny thinks it was done by a vampire. Caleb and Will think this is a ridiculous theory but go to investigate anyway.

Betty is also there and Will insists on holding her even though Kenny says she is comforting to him.

As the employees at the drive-in show them what is happening, they learn the victim is another employee named Avery. They go to talk to Victor (pronounced Veek-tohr), who they think may be a suspect. However, all they accomplish is pissing off Victor and scaring Betty.

Caleb and Will find the various deaths and vampire/coffin theme of Victor’s house suspect. Will feels sympathy, but Caleb wants to arrest him, causing another fight.

Oh, and there is a fight over Will’s car and Caleb taking care of it. Will thinks he is overstepping.

Amanda is shopping when there is a robbery and shooting at the store. She is held at gunpoint, but when she sees a child, springs into action and takes down the robbers.

Angie, Ormewood and Jesse try to talk to Amanda, but she isn’t ready to talk. However, Ormewood gets her to talk as she cries, saying she froze and almost died again. He promises to help her and takes her to get some water.

Will and Caleb argue as Pete and Faith try to explain what happened to the victim. There is blood loss, a fentanyl patch, marks on her ankles and an address. The guys go to investigate.

It turns out that the address belongs to Victor’s dad, who got his wife (Victor’s mom) killed in a robbery. Avery wanted to get the two of them to reconcile before she quit her job. She claimed that her boss Pam was giving her problems.

Ormewood and Angie question the shooting suspect, who is hopped up on pain meds. However, he is more interested in meeting up with someone named Delphine.

Amanda keeps having flashbacks to the shooting. Faith helps her, while Bill tells her this incident will be reported.

Will and Caleb go to look for Pam to question her, but see another woman who runs away when she sees them. They go to look in the ticket booth, with Caleb throwing Will into the ticket window. They find boxes of fentanyl patches and think that Pam was dealing, Avery found out and got killed.

Pam shows up and shoots at them, hitting Victor instead. Caleb arrests Pam, who claims everything was a misunderstanding.

Delphine is questioned. She claims everything she was given by Walton the shooter/robber and admits that she was also dating his partner Seamus.

Victor’s dad shows up to the hospital, but Victor runs out. Will thinks Caleb overstepped again by putting his dad down as next of kin, so he smacks Caleb when he is on the phone. This causes a huge fight….which everyone is smart enough to stay out of. Will finally admits he is mad he never had a childhood with Caleb. They fight again and make up, agreeing to talk about the case. They talk about the cases Victor found and realize one was missing.

Angie and Ormewood go to investigate at a storage facility. She captures Seamus, he arrests him and she goes to pee again.

Will and Caleb find negatives of Avery and are shocked by what they find. Caleb goes to find Victor, while Will stays put.

Victor is found and drugged by fentanyl. Caleb saves him and he admits their friend Landon is the killer.

Landon is watching videos of Avery when he is arrested. Will realizes he was obsessed with her,

and he says she was his muse. Avery had rejected him and Landon killed her over it.

Will and Victor have a heart to heart when Victor’s dad shows up. Victor is ready for a reconciliation.

Will hides in Victor’s coffin to explore the darkness when Caleb arrives. The two of them have their own talk and agree to start over with dinner.

Amanda thanks Ormewood for catching the shooters. They talk about the PTSD from his experiences in the military and her shootings.