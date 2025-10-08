Sammi’s Favorite Things: The First Time

Colton Underwood is known for appearing on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and his own season of The Bachelor. He was known as ‘the virgin Bachelor,’ but here is much more to him than meets the eye. However, all was revealed in his new memoir The First Time, which was released today.

There were revelations about his childhood, college years and of course his reality TV career. While some of them were revealed during his time on television, we got much deeper into his life. Below are some of the top revelations.

1. His parents got divorced when he was a junior in college. It was understandably a tough time for him, saying it took a long time to get over it. He compared it to a hit on the football field and said it felt like ‘the ultimate failure.’ In fact, he was so devastated that he ended up questioning his faith in God.

2. He admits he questioned his sexuality as a teenager. After breaking up with one of his high school girlfriends, he said that people began spreading rumors that he was gay….and they even got back to his mother.

His mother told him she would love him no matter what, as did his father, who found Google searches and pornography during this time.

3. Of course his virginity was a big part of the book. While it was difficult for him to tell people (especially in the NFL) about it, he admits that he wanted to wait until he was in love to have sex. This is something that definitely came into play during his reality TV career,but he gets into more detail, especially when it came to his relationship with Olympian Aly Raisman.

4. He gets into more detail about what REALLY happened with Tia Booth. The two actually met on Instagram when he followed her during his Bachelorette audition process. They spent lot of time talking and she even encouraged him to partake in The Bachelorette, BIP and The Bachelor.

At the time, she was being considered for the leading role on The Bachelorette and even met with him before the show. Once Becca was cast, however, she told him to go for it anyway, leading to several interesting moments during his time on each show.

5. He finally reveals wha happened with Cassie in the post fence jump Fantasy Suite……in fact, there is an entire chapter dedicated to this very topic. What happened?

You will need to buy the book to find out.

The First Time is available now.