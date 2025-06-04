ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 1/15/2023
- While Karen makes a valid point about Charisse being self-serving (in her mind), I can see why someone would be upset if they did something for someone and not have it appreciated.
- At this point, I have no clue what these women are even arguing about anymore….but the poor man’s Teresa Giudice table flip is giving me LIFE.
- Karen went to rehab? I had no idea.
- This drama with Jacqueline and Mia is truly heartbreaking…there is nothing worse than the betrayal of someone you thought was a friend….especially a best friend.
- As an aside, the swimsuits they are wearing are so cute…..I also love how they wear one pieces, makes me feel better about wearing them myself.
- This sex yoga whatever the hell it is would be something I would do with my man….mayyyybeeeee. Not with my girlfriends.
- This sex yoga also looks like some kind of Lamaze class gone wild mixed with a core class.
- That striped hat is giving me serious Meredith from The Parent Trap vibes.
- I think I need to swim in these cenotes. It sounds like such an incredible experience.
- That flashback where Ashley’s miscarriage was questioned completely made me sick. You NEVER question something like that or how someone reacts when speaking of their situation.
- This culinary experience looks absolutely amazing.
- Wait…Robyn is going to get married right after her BIL gets married…at the same place? That is such a Scheana/Brock thing to so when they tried to steal the thunder from the James/Raquel engagement.
- Poor Ashley is having her birthday vacation ruined again…..this is supposed to be her special dinner and everyone is ruining it for her!
- It makes me so sad for Wendy that she never got an apology from Mia.
- The women went from fighting to screaming about how they are successful. All righty then!
- More next week, stay tuned!
