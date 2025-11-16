Next Gen NYC Preview News

Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss, Ava Dash, Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Gia Giudice, Brooks Marks, Georgia McCann, Hudson McLeroy and Charlie Zakkour –

As They Conquer the Concrete Jungle and Navigate the Trials and Tribulations of Young Adulthood

No more gatekeeping! Bravo’s new series “Next Gen NYC” officially debuts Tuesday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

The series will follow Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss, Ava Dash, Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Gia Giudice, Brooks Marks, Georgia McCann, Hudson McLeroy and Charlie Zakkour as they establish their identity and shape the cultural zeitgeist, all while diving headfirst into the chaos that is NYC living.

“Next Gen NYC” follows a tangled web of friends raised in the spotlight — or at least close enough for good lighting — as they stumble into adulthood one brunch, breakup and spontaneous decision at a time. Whether stepping out of their parents’ shadows or creating their own legacies from scratch, these twentysomethings are determined to conquer Manhattan — if they can figure out how to adult first. Together, they’ll navigate friendships, careers and romance, proving that trouble runs on espresso martinis and questionable decisions.

The series also features “The Real Housewives” personalities, Kandi Burruss, Teresa Guidice, Meredith and Seth Marks and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, as their children embark on their next chapter in the Big Apple. Chloe Marks also appears alongside her brother Brooks, shaking up the group dynamic.

For a sneak peak, visit https://www.bravotv.com/next-gen-nyc/season-1/videos/your-first-look-at-next-gen-nyc-season-1

“Next Gen NYC” is produced by 9th Degree Productions. Michaline Babich, Shari Levine, David O’Connell, Chaz Morgan, Michelle Schiefen, Lauren Nathan and Ariel Algus executive produce.

ABOUT THE CAST

ARIANA BIERMANN is the first in her family to leave Atlanta and step out on her own — no safety net, no family backup, just high-school sweetheart Hudson, a dream of launching a streetwear line, and a one-way ticket to New York City. Growing up with mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” taught her how to navigate chaos, keep her circle tight and always stand up for what’s right. Can she build a life on her own terms or is she about to learn that Southern loyalty doesn’t always translate in the big city?

RILEY BURRUSS may have music legend and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” veteran Kandi Burruss as a mom, but she’s determined to make her mark on her own terms. Riley hustled through her NYU years, snagging every high-profile internship in sight. Level-headed and totally unfazed, she says exactly what she’s thinking, which makes her the go-to for people who can handle the truth. Now she has one year to discover her true passion (or it’s off to law school and a 9-to-5 life) and with childhood friend Ariana Biermann suddenly back in her orbit, things are about to get a lot more dramatic. Can Riley figure it all out or is growing up about to serve her a major reality check?

AVA DASH has always had that it factor. The daughter of music mogul Damon Dash and fashion icon Rachel Roy, Ava was surrounded by legends from day one, but she’s never needed a famous last name to turn heads. Cool, calm and effortlessly collected, Ava is the girl every guy wants to date and every girl wants to be. She grew up in Tribeca and after years in L.A., is now back in the city, pursuing modeling full-time. With a new guy in the picture and fresh faces entering the circle, Ava’s effortless reign as the group’s most-wanted might not be so effortless after all.

EMIRA D’SPAIN has hustle in her DNA. Born in Dubai and raised in Dallas, she turned her NYU degree and a killer internship into a coveted role as Paper magazine’s beauty director, and now she’s thriving as one of New York’s most successful content creators. Ambitious, driven and always two steps ahead, Emira lives life on her own terms and never apologizes for her success. She usually stays above the fray when drama unfolds, but this summer, balancing romance and friendship loyalties might disrupt her perfectly planned hustle.

SHAI FRUCHTER has spent his whole life adapting—from growing up between Israel and China to transplanting into a suburban New Jersey high school. Now after a year in Manhattan’s eclectic East Village, he’s finally free to explore creativity, romance and the endless pursuit of authenticity, but joining this circle of bold, connected, and ambitious friends might be more than he bargained for.

GIA GIUDICE might be Jersey royalty thanks to her mom, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” Teresa Giudice, but she’s determined to build a legacy all her own. Fresh out of college and with law school on pause, Gia is juggling schedules to see her long-term boyfriend and hustling nonstop between New Jersey and Manhattan. Gia’s survived a lifetime of family drama in the public eye, making her fiercely protective of family and friendships. But while Gia has plenty of drive, the actual drive into the city might just push her over the edge. Despite Gia’s ambitious and loyal nature, the pull of Manhattan might shift her priorities.

BROOKS MARKS wasn’t born into the spotlight — he walked right into it (in a perfectly tailored tracksuit) when his mom, Meredith Marks, made her debut on “The Real Housewife of Salt Lake City” while he was in college at NYU. Now a fashion entrepreneur, Brooks has big dreams — but his real talent is finding himself in the middle of drama, despite claiming he hates conflict. As he turns 25, Brooks faces a major crossroads: step out from under his mom’s shadow, or keep playing referee between family demands, messy friendships and a never-ending to-do list. Can he finally put himself first or will his signature poker face crack under the pressure?

GEORGIA McCANN is New York’s ultimate Gen Z it-girl—bold, brilliant and unapologetically original. A fourth-generation New Yorker, Georgia fiercely defends the city’s artistic soul from developers and finance bros alike. As a brand and events creative strategist, Georgia rules the downtown scene. The city has always been her first love, but this summer a surprising romance and shifting friendships might shake things up, threatening to leave Georgia’s carefully curated world in turmoil.

HUDSON McLEROY comes from an Atlanta family known for massive self-made success, and he’s already had early success on his own as an investor. Now he’s heading straight into the hustle of New York City, all in the name of love. He and Ariana Biermann have been on-again, off-again sweethearts since junior high, and while they might seem like a match made in heaven, navigating Manhattan’s social scene can be taxing on any relationship. Hudson’s got charm, ambition and a Southern gentleman’s manners, but can he handle this circle of friends (and frenemies) or is fitting in about to become his riskiest investment yet?

CHARLIE ZAKKOUR is a crypto trader and private investor who’s been ruling NYC’s club scene since he was 14, and he knows everyone (and their secrets). Charming but blunt, Charlie says exactly what’s on his mind, and sometimes what others wish he wouldn’t. Beneath his tough exterior, he’s fiercely loyal, especially to close confidants like Ava Dash. For the first summer in years, Charlie finds himself basking in his autonomy, but he might find being unattached creates more drama than ever.