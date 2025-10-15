Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/14/2025

Tonight is dedication night on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The ten remaining stars are in the ballroom to test out their dancing skills in hopes of winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, all while honoring people they love.

Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge. Kym Johnson is also in the house as a guest judge.

After a fun opening number, we get down to business.

Star: Andy Richter

Claim to Fame: Comedian and actor

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Salsa

Song: Jump in the Line by Harry Belefonte

Sammi: This is for her daughter Cornelia! I’m not crying, you’re crying! And that was just the package! He is such a fun guy and Cornelia is adorable! I am laughing and crying at the same time! I love this!

Kym: She thinks it is so cute and compares them to her partnership with Jerry Springer, calling it magic.

Bruno: He loved it. It may not have been on time, but it was entertaining.

Carrie Ann: She sees improvement despite being off time. However, she loved it!

Derek: Playful, pure, full of love….and Cornelia is precious.

Score: 6-6-6-6=24/40

Star: Robert Irwin

Claim to Fame: TV personality and wildlife conservationist

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Contemporary

Song: You’ll Be in My Heart by Phil Collins

Sammi: He dedicates this song to his mom and I am in tears. Hearing him talk about losing his dad and how his mom stepped up is making me sob ugly tears. The dance is so beautiful and I cannot stop crying. It is perfection.

Bruno: His dad is watching and smiling at this impression of everlasting love. He hugs Robert.

Carrie Ann: Had she had the chance to be a mom, she would want a son like Robert.

Derek: He cannot stop crying because he loves the Irwins so much.

Kym: This got everyone due to the love they have for each other and she needs tips to be a mom like Terri.

Bindi hugs them!

Score: 8-9-9-9=35/40

Star: Elaine Hendrix

Claim to Fame: 90s Icon and activist

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole

Sammi: I am so glad she chose to dedicate this to Lisa Ann Walter. This is making me miss my two besties! I love how sweet this is and how much love there is in this dance! I absolutely love every moment of this.

Carrie Ann: It was an amazing way to celebrate friendship.

Derek: They were a joy to watch!

Kym: She offers one piece of advice on movement, but otherwise loved it.

Bruno: It looked like they were having a very good time.

Lisa Ann Walter for DWTS 2026!

Score: 8-7-7-8=30/40

Star: Whitney Leavitt

Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Contemporary

Song: Heal by Jamal Roberts

Sammi: She dedicates this to her husband Conner and the ups and downs of their relationship. It is such a powerful dance and so moving….WOW. Everything about it has me in awe. I love it!

Derek: It was beautiful to watch them together.

Kym: It was incredible and she is so special.

Bruno: He is literally breathless.

Carrie Ann: It brought her to a place of emotion.

Score: 9-8-8-8=33/40

Star: Jen Affleck

Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star

Pro: Jan Ravnik

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Rescue by Lauren Daigle

Sammi: This is dedicated to her mommy! What a beautiful dance and tribute. Everything in this dance is beautiful, filled with love and wonder. Again, I am crying. That was their best dance to date!

Kym: It was beautiful. She offers some places to improve for the future.

Bruno: It was lovely and she is improving. Keep it up.

Carrie Ann: It was her most passionate dance.

Derek: It was graceful, beautiful and a moment for them both.

Score: 8-7-7-7=29/40

Star: Dylan Efron

Claim to Fame: Traitors star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Contemporary

Song: Rewrite the Stars by Zac Efron and Zendaya

Sammi: This is for his sister Olivia! OMG, this is so adorable and sweet. I love the love he has for his sister and vice versa. The dance is by far his best with all the movement and emotion….and dancing to his brother’s song is icing on the cake.

Bruno: He is the next greatest showman and she is a prima ballerina!

Carrie Ann: She felt the story from the bottom of her soul.

Derek: He is a great guy, in great shape, he can dance and he is a great brother.

Kym: Olivia did a great job and so did Daniella and Dylan.

Score: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Star: Jordan Chiles

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Daughters by John Mayer

Sammi: She dedicates this to her daddy….who is also treating Ezra like his own child. The dance is so beautifully done and filled with such love. This is a breakout dance for our girl. Everything about it is so pure and amazing.

Carrie Ann: It was profound and filled with love. She is blossoming into something spectacular.

Derek: This is making him look forward to sharing moments with his own child.

Kym: This was beautiful.

Bruno: He is so proud of her and she is getting better and better.

Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Star: Scott Hoying

Claim to Fame: Pentatonix star

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Parallel by Scott Hoying

Sammi: Tonight, he is dancing for his husband…..and reveals that they are going to be daddies! Their surrogate is pregnant! YAY! This is so sweet to watch and the fact that he is dancing to his own song, for his husband when they announce their baby news makes this dance so much better. There is no way he can top this performance.

Derek: What a beautiful way to dedicate this to the love of his life.

Kym: She can see his improvement.

Bruno: It was a true love foxtrot.

Carrie Ann: She loves their love, but it is a bit disjointed.

Score: 7-8-7-8=30/40

Star: Danielle Fishel

Claim to Fame: Boy Meets World Star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Jive

Song: Boy Meets World theme

Sammi: MR. FEENY! FEENY! FEEEENNNNNYYYY! Ok, now that we got that out of the way, this is such a wonderful way to honor the man himself. I love how his wife Bonnie Bartlett is also there, as are her costars. This is by far her best dance of the entire season and she is so happy that is makes the night that much better! I love this for all of them!

Kym: It made everyone’s nostalgic hearts very happy.

Bruno: This is a pitch for Boy Meets World: The Musical.

Carrie Ann: It was nostalgic and what we all need right now.

Derek: It was lively, light, lovable and a proper jive.

Score: 7-7-7-8=29/40

Star: Alix Earle

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Contemporary

Song: Sparks by Coldplay

Sammi: She dedicates this to her sister Izabel. What a way to end the night with such love, emotion and sweetness. The love between them is so pure, so beautiful and so wonderful…it is what family is all about.

Bruno: She was dancing from within.

Carrie Ann: It was beautiful, but watch the arms.

Derek: There is a maturity to her movements.

Kym: She is a surprise for this season.

Score: 8-9-9-9=35/40

RESULTS! EVERYONE IS SAFE!!!!!!!!!!

Wicked night next week, stay tuned!