Mel B Returns to AGT

NBC will premiere the landmark 20th season of the hit competition series “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, May 27 (8-10 P.M. ET/PT).

· Iconic singer, songwriter Mel B (“AGT” Seasons 8-13, “AGT: Fantasy League”) will reclaim her seat at the judges table joining the star-studded panel with executive producer Simon Cowell, fan-favorite comedian Howie Mandel and acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara. The dynamic Terry Crews returns as host.

· “It is absolutely brilliant to be able to announce this year as our 20th season,” said Simon Cowell. “Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people. It’s true that two or three minutes can change your life. I want to thank every contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now as always, I am really excited to meet the contestants this year.”

· Auditions for the 20th season of “America’s Got Talent” are currently underway. Interested acts can visit www.AGTAuditions.com to submit a video online or register for an opportunity to audition online live or in-person with one of our casting producers.

· “AGT” judge Howie Mandel will host an audition Comedy Showcase on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Ice House in Pasadena, Calif. Additionally, “AGT” fan favorite and finalist Sofie Dossi will host virtual auditions on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and in-person open call auditions will be held on Monday, March 10 at the Pasadena Civic Center.

· The “Got Talent” format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. “Got Talent” holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format, with more than 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Furthermore, “Got Talent” has seen success with several global brand extensions including “Champions,” “All-Stars” and “Fantasy League.”

· Across all social platforms, “AGT” has received more than 26 billion video views and counting, and over 1 billion engagements (likes, comments and shares).

· For the 19th year in a row, “America’s Got Talent” was summer’s most watched broadcast alternative show. In September, America crowned middle school janitor and talented singer Richard Goodall the winner of “America’s Got Talent.”

· Over the 19 seasons many winners and finalists have been propelled to extraordinary heights by being invited to perform alongside some of the world’s most notable entertainers, such as The Mayyas with Beyonce, Mzansi Youth Choir with Coldplay and Sainted with Andra Day.

· The success of the franchise can also be seen on the Las Vegas Strip with many acts holding their own residencies, including Terry Fator, Piff the Magic Dragon, Shin Lim, Mat Franco, Vicki Barbolak and Tape Face.

· The live shows will kick off at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium beginning Tuesday, Aug. 19 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC. Results shows will air Wednesday nights (8-9 p.m. ET/PT).

· Also returning this summer to NBC is Season 17 of “American Ninja Warrior,” premiering Monday, June 2 (8-10 P.M. ET/PT).