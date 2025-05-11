CCA Announces Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television Honorees

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today honorees for its inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television, honoring the finest achievements in front of and behind the camera. The Celebration will take place on November 4, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, CA.

The Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television showcases both emerging and established talent. The inaugural event could not come at a better time, following an abundance of show-stopping performances and work in recent projects including Everything Everywhere All at Once, Decision to Leave, Ms. Marvel, Turning Red, Squid Game, Pachinko, The Cleaning Lady, Fire Island, and many more.

This year’s honorees include the following:

Actor James Hong will receive the Icon Award for his incredible career and most recently, his performance as Gong Gong in A24’s film,Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Actor Joel Kim Booster will receive the Breakthrough Actor Award for Film for his performance as Noah in Searchlight Pictures’ film, Fire Island, which he also wrote.

Director and producer Park Chan-wook will receive the Director Award for Film for his work on MUBI’s film, Decision to Leave, which he also co-wrote.

Actress Zoë Chao will receive the Actress Award for Television for her performance as Zoë on Apple TV+’s series, The Afterparty.

Actor John Cho will receive the Actor Award for Film for his performance as Max Park in Prime Video’s film, Don’t Make Me Go.

Actress Auli’i Cravalho will receive the Rising Star Award for Film presented by IMDbPro for her performance as AJ Campos in Hulu’s film,Crush.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk will receive the Director Award for Television for his Emmy-winning work on Netflix’s series, Squid Game.

Actress Park Eun-bin will receive the Rising Star Award for Television presented by IMDbPro for her performance as Woo Young-woo on Netflix’s series, Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Executive producer and showrunner Soo Hughwill receive the Showrunner Award for her work on the Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ series,Pachinko.

Li Jun Li will receive the Breakthrough Actress Award for Film for her performance as Lady Fay Zhu in Paramount Pictures’ film, Babylon.

Emmy-nominated executive producer and director Karyn Kusama will receive the Trailblazer Award for her remarkable career, and especially, her work on Showtime’s series,Yellowjackets.

Two-time Emmy nominee Nick Mohammed will receive the Actor Award for Television for his performance as Nathan Shelley on Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning series, Ted Lasso.

Director and writer Domee Shi will receive theAnimated Film Award for her work on Disney and Pixar’s film, Turning Red.

Director and producer David Siev will receive the Social Justice Award for his work on IFC Films’ documentary, Bad Axe.

Actress Élodie Yung will receive the Breakthrough Actress Award for Television for her performance as Thony on Fox/Warner Bros. Television’s series, The Cleaning Lady.

Cast members from the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel will receive the Ensemble Award for Television for their performances in the show.

“We are thrilled with the response from the studios and networks and their support in recognizing the outstanding talent from the Asian American Pacific Islander community at our inaugural Celebration,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin.

“For a first-time event, it makes us immensely proud to showcase these films and shows and shine a light on these extraordinary individuals,” said Critics Choice Association member and Co-Programmer/Co-Writer for the event Kylie Mar.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) to assist with funding a Film Production Grant for one rising filmmaker.

Sponsors of the event include: Delta Air Lines, Fairmont Century Plaza, GreenSlate, IMDbPro, and Milagro Tequila.

The show will be produced by Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante of Madelyn Hammond & Associates.