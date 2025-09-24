25th Critics’ Choice Awards Nominees Announced

(Los Angeles, CA – December 8, 2019) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the nominees for the 25thAnnual Critics’ Choice Awards. The winners will be revealed at the star-studded Critics’ Choice Awards gala, which will once again be hosted by film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs, and broadcast live on The CW Television Network on Sunday, January 12 from 7:00 – 10:00 pm ET (delayed PT).

“The Irishman” leads all films this year with 14 nominations including Best Picture, Robert De Niro for Best Actor, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for Best Supporting Actor, Martin Scorsese for Best Director, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, and Best Score.

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” impressed with 12 nominations, followed by “Little Women” with nine, “1917” and “Marriage Story” with eight, and “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” and “Parasite” with seven each.

Several actors received multiple nominations across both the film and television fields. Laura Dern could take home two trophies for her work in “Big Little Lies” and “Marriage Story,” while Scarlett Johansson received nominations for her roles in both “Jojo Rabbit” and “Marriage Story.” Newcomer Asante Blackk also received two nominations for his roles in “This Is Us” and “When They See Us.”

Many of this year’s director nominees pulled double duty, and are nominated for their screenplays as well, including Noah Baumbach for “Marriage Story,” Greta Gerwig for “Little Women,” Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite,” and Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

Netflix has earned 61 nominations across their series and films. HBO received 33 nominations, followed by Amazon with 14, and NBC with 12. Topping the list of nominated series is “When They See Us” (Netflix) with six, followed by “This Is Us” (NBC) and “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop) with five each. Several programs received a total of 4 nominations including “Barry” (HBO), “Chernobyl” (HBO), “Fleabag” (Amazon), “Fosse/Verdon” (FX), “Game of Thrones” (HBO), “The Crown” (Netflix), “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access), “Unbelievable” (Netflix), and “Watchmen” (HBO).

“This has been a truly great year for television and movies,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “In every genre, from every viewpoint and distribution platform, brilliant storytellers are challenging and delighting us. We are so excited to have the opportunity to celebrate them, and their work, on January 12 on The CW!”

“Critics’ Choice Awards” are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, the “Critics’ Choice Awards” are the most accurate predictor of the Academy Award nominations.

The 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and The CW Network will continue their partnership with the presentation of the fourth annual #SeeHer Award. This award recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the #SeeHer movement — to push boundaries on changing stereotypes and recognize the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment landscape. The award will bear significant importance as 2020 marks the 100-year anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Past recipients of the #SeeHer award include Claire Foy, Gal Gadot and Viola Davis. The 2020 honoree will be announced soon.

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

BEST PICTURE

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Uncut Gems

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro – The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Noah Jupe – Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us

Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Bombshell

The Irishman

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lulu Wang – The Farewell

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917

Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women

Lee Ha Jun – Parasite

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari

Yang Jinmo – Parasite

Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman

Lee Smith – 1917

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name

Julian Day – Rocketman

Jacqueline Durran – Little Women

Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman

Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1917

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

BEST ACTION MOVIE

1917

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Spider-Man: Far From Home

BEST COMEDY

Booksmart

Dolemite Is My Name

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

Us

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST SONG

Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman

I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough

Into the Unknown – Frozen II

Speechless – Aladdin

Spirit – The Lion King

Stand Up – Harriet

BEST SCORE

Michael Abels – Us

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

NOMINEES BY FILM FOR THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

1917 – 8

Best Picture

Best Director – Sam Mendes

Best Cinematography – Roger Deakins

Best Production Design – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

Best Editing – Lee Smith

Best Visual Effects

Best Action Movie

Best Score – Thomas Newman

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD – 2

Best Supporting Actor – Tom Hanks

Best Adapted Screenplay – Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue

ABOMINABLE – 1

Best Animated Feature

AD ASTRA – 2

Best Visual Effects

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

ALADDIN – 1

Best Song – Speechless

ATLANTICS – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

AVENGERS: ENDGAME – 3

Best Visual Effects

Best Action Movie

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

BOMBSHELL – 4

Best Actress – Charlize Theron

Best Supporting Actress – Margot Robbie

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Hair and Makeup

BOOKSMART – 1

Best Comedy

BREAKTHROUGH – 1

Best Song – I’m Standing With You

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME – 4

Best Actor – Eddie Murphy

Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter

Best Comedy

Best Hair and Makeup

DOWNTON ABBEY – 2

Best Production Design – Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell

Best Costume Design – Anna Robbins

FORD V FERRARI – 5

Best Picture

Best Cinematography – Phedon Papamichael

Best Editing – Andrew Buckand, Michael McCusker

Best Visual Effects

Best Action Movie

FROZEN II – 2

Best Animated Feature

Best Song – Into the Unknown

HARRIET – 2

Best Actress – Cynthia Erivo

Best Song – Stand Up

HONEY BOY – 1

Best Young Actor/Actress – Noah Jupe

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD – 1

Best Animated Feature

HUSTLERS – 1

Best Supporting Actress – Jennifer Lopez

I LOST MY BODY – 1

Best Animated Feature

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM – 1

Best Action Movie

JOJO RABBIT – 7

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress – Scarlett Johansson

Best Young Actor/Actress – Roman Griffin Davis

Best Young Actor/Actress – Thomasin McKenzie

Best Young Actor/Actress – Archie Yates

Best Adapted Screenplay – Taika Waititi

Best Comedy

JOKER – 7

Best Picture

Best Actor – Joaquin Phoenix

Best Adapted Screenplay – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Best Cinematography – Lawrence Sher

Best Production Design – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir

JUDY – 2

Best Actress – Renée Zellweger

Best Hair and Makeup

KNIVES OUT – 3

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Original Screenplay – Rian Johnson

Best Comedy

LES MISÉRABLES – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

LITTLE WOMEN – 9

Best Picture

Best Actress – Saoirse Ronan

Best Supporting Actress – Florence Pugh

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Greta Gerwig

Best Adapted Screenplay – Greta Gerwig

Best Production Design – Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman

Best Costume Design – Jacqueline Durran

Best Score – Alexandre Desplat

MARRIAGE STORY – 8

Best Picture

Best Actor – Adam Driver

Best Actress – Scarlett Johansson

Best Supporting Actress – Laura Dern

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Noah Baumbach

Best Original Screenplay – Noah Baumbach

Best Score – Randy Newman

MIDSOMMER – 1

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

MISSING LINK – 1

Best Animated Feature

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD – 12

Best Picture

Best Actor – Leonardo DiCaprio

Best Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt

Best Young Actor/Actress – Julia Butters

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Quentin Tarantino

Best Original Screenplay – Quentin Tarantino

Best Cinematography – Robert Richardson

Best Production Design – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Best Editing – Fred Raskin

Best Costume Design – Arianne Phillips

Best Hair and Makeup

PAIN AND GLORY – 2

Best Actor – Antonio Banderas

Best Foreign Language Film

PARASITE – 7

Best Picture

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Bong Joon Ho

Best Original Screenplay – Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

Best Production Design – Lee Ha Jun

Best Editing – Yang Jinmo

Best Foreign Language Film

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

ROCKETMAN – 3

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Song – (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again

Best Costume Design – Julian Day

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – 1

Best Action Movie

THE AERONAUTS – 1

Best Visual Effects

THE FAREWELL – 4

Best Actress – Awkwafina

Best Supporting Actress – Zhao Shuzhen

Best Comedy

Best Original Screenplay – Lulu Wang

THE IRISHMAN – 14

Best Picture

Best Actor – Robert De Niro

Best Supporting Actor – Al Pacino

Best Supporting Actor – Joe Pesci

Best Director – Martin Scorsese

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Adapted Screenplay – Steven Zaillian

Best Cinematography – Rodrigo Prieto

Best Production Design – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Best Editing – Thelma Schoonmaker

Best Costume Design – Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

Best Hair and Makeup

Best Visual Effects

Best Score – Robbie Robertson

THE LIGHTHOUSE – 2

Best Supporting Actor – Willem Dafoe

Best Cinematography – Jarin Blaschke

THE LION KING – 2

Best Visual Effects

Best Song – Spirit

THE TWO POPES – 2

Best Supporting Actor – Anthony Hopkins

Best Adapted Screenplay – Anthony McCarten

TOY STORY 4 – 1

Best Animated Feature

UNCUT GEMS – 4

Best Picture

Best Actor – Adam Sandler

Best Director – Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie

Best Editing – Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie

US – 4

Best Actress – Lupita Nyong’o

Best Young Actor/Actress – Shahadi Wright Joseph

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

Best Score – Michael Abels

WILD ROSE – 1

Best Song – Glasgow (No Place Like Home)

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years and Years (HBO)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Guava Island (Amazon)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King – The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)

Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)

Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon)

BEST TALK SHOW

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

NOMINEES BY PROGRAM FOR THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

AMY SCHUMER: GROWING (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

BARRY (HBO) – 4

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Bill Hader

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Anthony Carrigan

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Henry Winkler

BIG LITTLE LIES (HBO) – 3

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Nicole Kidman

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Laura Dern

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Meryl Streep

BIG MOUTH (Netflix) – 1

Best Animated Series

BILLIONS (Showtime) – 2

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Paul Giamatti

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Asia Kate Dillon

BOJACK HORSEMAN (Netflix) – 1

Best Animated Series

BREXIT (HBO) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (NBC) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Andre Braugher

CATCH-22 (Hulu) – 3

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Christopher Abbott

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – George Clooney

CHERNOBYL (HBO) – 4

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jared Harris

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Stellan Skarsgård

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Emily Watson

DAVID MAKES MAN (OWN) – 1

Best Drama Series

DEAD TO ME (Netflix) – 1

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Christina Applegate

DEADWOOD: THE MOVIE (HBO) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

DESUS & MERO (Showtime) – 1

Best Talk Show

EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE (Netflix) – 2

Best Movie Made for Television

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jesse Plemons

EUPHORIA (HBO) – 1

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Zendaya

EVIL (CBS) – 1

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Mike Colter

FLEABAG (Amazon) – 4

Best Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Andrew Scott

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Sian Clifford

FOSSE/VERDON (FX) – 4

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Sam Rockwell

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michelle Williams

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Margaret Qualley

FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE (TBS) – 1

Best Talk Show

GAME OF THRONES (HBO) – 4

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Kit Harington

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Peter Dinklage

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Gwendoline Christie

GLOW (Netflix) – 2

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Alison Brie

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Betty Gilpin

GUAVA ISLAND (Amazon) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

JENNY SLATE: STAGE FRIGHT (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

KILLING EVE (BBC America) – 1

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Jodie Comer

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO) – 1

Best Talk Show

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS (NBC) – 1

Best Talk Show

LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE: NORMAN LEAR’S ALL IN THE FAMILY AND THE JEFFERSONS (ABC) – 1

Best Comedy Special

LIVING WITH YOURSELF (Netflix) – 1

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Paul Rudd

MODERN LOVE (Amazon) – 2

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Anne Hathaway

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Dev Patel

MOM (CBS) – 1

Best Comedy Series

NATIVE SON (HBO) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

ON BECOMING A GOD IN CENTRAL FLORIDA (Showtime) – 1

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Kirsten Dunst

ONE DAY AT A TIME (Netflix) – 2

Best Comedy Series

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Rita Moreno

PATSY & LORETTA (Lifetime) – 3

Best Movie Made for Television

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Megan Hilty

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jessie Mueller

PEN15 (Hulu) – 1

Best Comedy Series

POSE (FX) – 3

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Porter

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Mj Rodriguez

RAMY (Hulu) – 1

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Ramy Youssef

RAMY YOUSSEF: FEELINGS (HBO) – 1

Best Comedy Special

SCHITT’S CREEK (Pop) – 5

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Eugene Levy

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Catherine O’Hara

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Daniel Levy

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Annie Murphy

SETH MEYERS: LOBBY BABY (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

SHE-RA AND THE PRINCESSES OF POWER (Netflix) – 1

Best Animated Series

SHERMAN’S SHOWCASE (IFC) – 1

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Bashir Salahuddin

SUCCESSION (HBO) – 3

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Jeremy Strong

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Sarah Snook

SUPERSTORE (NBC) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Nico Santos

THE ACT (Hulu) – 2

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Joey King

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Patricia Arquette

THE CROWN (Netflix) – 4

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Tobias Menzies

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Olivia Colman

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Helena Bonham Carter

THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE (Netflix) – 1

Best Animated Series

THE GOOD DOCTOR (ABC) – 1

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Freddie Highmore

THE GOOD FIGHT (CBS All Access) – 4

Best Drama Series

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Christine Baranski

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Delroy Lindo

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Audra McDonald

THE GOOD PLACE (NBC) – 3

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Ted Danson

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – William Jackson Harper

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – D’Arcy Carden

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW (NBC) – 1

Best Talk Show

THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN (CBS) – 1

Best Talk Show

THE LOUDEST VOICE (Showtime) – 2

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Russell Crowe

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL (Amazon) – 3

Best Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Rachel Brosnahan

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Alex Borstein

THE MORNING SHOW (Apple) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup

THE OTHER TWO (Comedy Central) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Molly Shannon

THE RED LINE (CBS) – 1

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Noah Wyle

THE SIMPSONS (Fox) – 1

Best Animated Series

THE UNICORN (CBS) – 1

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Walton Goggins

THIS IS US (NBC) – 5

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Sterling K. Brown

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Asante Blackk

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Justin Hartley

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Susan Kelechi Watson

TREVOR NOAH: SON OF PATRICIA (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

TRUE DETECTIVE (HBO) – 1

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Mahershala Ali

UNBELIEVABLE (Netflix) – 4

Best Limited Series

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Kaitlyn Dever

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Merritt Wever

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Toni Collette

UNDONE (Amazon) – 1

Best Animated Series

VEEP (HBO) – 1

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Julia Louis-Dreyfus

WANDA SYKES: NOT NORMAL (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

WATCHMEN (HBO) – 4

Best Drama Series

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Regina King

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tim Blake Nelson

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Jean Smart

WHEN THEY SEE US (Netflix) – 6

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series of Movie Made for Television – Jharrel Jerome

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Asante Blackk

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – John Leguizamo

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Marsha Stephanie Blake

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Niecy Nash

YEARS AND YEARS (HBO) – 3

Best Limited Series

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Russell Tovey

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Emma Thompson

NOMINEES BY NETWORK FOR THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

Netflix – 61

HBO – 33

Amazon – 14

NBC – 12

FX – 7

Hulu – 7

Showtime – 6

CBS – 5

Pop – 5

CBS All Access – 4

Lifetime – 3

ABC – 2

Apple – 1

BBC America – 1

Comedy Central – 1

Fox – 1

IFC – 1

OWN – 1

TBS – 1