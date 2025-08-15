Critics Choice Association Announces Honorees for 4th Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the full slate of honorees for the 4th annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television, taking place on October 22, 2024 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. The Celebration honors standout performances and work, both onscreen and offscreen from the Latino entertainment community.

Honorees for this year’s Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television will include the following:

As previously announced, actress and producer Zoe Saldaña will receive the Groundbreaker Award for her starring role in Netflix’s Emilia Pérez, which won the Best Actress Prize for the ensemble cast at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

The Vanguard Award will be given to filmmaker Fede Alvarez for his writing and directorial work in creating 20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus. The film notably earned $45.1 million in its domestic opening weekend at the box office and became the highest grossing horror film in IMAX history.

The Director Award – Film will be awarded to Pablo Larraín for his directorial work on Netflix’s Maria. The film competed in the Venice Film Festival and was one of the official selections for both the Telluride Film Festival and the New York Film Festival this year.

Emmy-nominated director, writer and producerIssa López will receive The Director Award – Series for her directorial work on the HBO Original Series True Detective: Night Country. The series notably received 19 Emmy nominations, the most for any limited or anthology series this year.

The Showrunner Award will recognize Emmy-nominated television writer and producer Francesca Sloane for her work on Prime Video’s series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The series was nominated 16 times at this year’s Emmys and was awarded two wins.

Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Adriana Barraza will be honored with the Actress Award – Film for her role in Roadside Attractions’ film My Penguin Friend. Barraza previously earned an Academy Award nomination in 2007 for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s film Babel and just received a 2024 International Emmy nomination for Best Actress for her work in the award-winning Netflix film El último vagón.

Actress and writer Fernanda Torres will receive the Actress Award – International Film for her role in Sony Pictures Classics’ film I’m Still Here, which notably garnered the Best Screenplay award at this year’s Venice Film Festival and has been selected as Brazil’s 2024 submission for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars.

Emayatzy Corinealdi will accept the Actress Award – Series for her performance on Hulu/Onyx Collective’s Reasonable Doubt. Corinealdi also recently appeared in the HBO series Ballers and in the Miles Davis biopic Miles Ahead.

STARZ will bestow Emayatzy Corinealdi’s award with a special STARZ #TakeTheLead designation as part of its ongoing commitment to amplifying narratives by, about, and for women and underrepresented audiences.

Ramón Rodríguez will be awarded with the Breakthrough Actor Award – Series for his starring role in the ABC series Will Trent. Rodríguez was also nominated in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category for season one at last year’s Critics Choice Awards.

The Comedy Series Award will be bestowed upon the acclaimed Apple TV+ series Acapulco, starring Emmy-winner Eugenio Derbez, Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, and Camila Perez.

The International Series Award will recognize the Apple TV+ Spanish-language drama series Familia de Medianoche (Midnight Family), which features an entirely Latino cast and crew led by performers Renata Vaca, Joaquín Cosío, and Diego Calva.

“We are incredibly proud to have such a remarkable group of honorees,” said Critics Choice Association Board Member Clayton Davis. “This year’s roster of projects, helmed, produced, and starring Latino artists, is another stunning example of our community’s deep and rich talents. We cannot wait to honor them for their remarkable achievements.”

Davis serves as the Host, Writer, and Co-Programmer for the Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television. In addition, he’s the Awards Editor for Variety magazine and hosts the Emmy-winning series “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” on PBS.

The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television will be produced by Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante of Madelyn Hammond & Associates.