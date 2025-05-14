2nd Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television Honorees Announced by CCA

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today select honorees for the 2nd annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television. Hosted by actress and producer Justina Machado, the event will take place on November 13, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, CA.

The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television showcases standout Latino performances and work, both onscreen and offscreen. This year’s event has expanded to include television honorees, in addition to film honorees.

Actor, producer, and musician Desi Arnaz will be posthumously honored with the Icon Award for his incredible career. Arnaz is the subject, alongside his wife and partner Lucille Ball, of Prime Video’s documentary, Lucy and Desi. Their daughter, actress, singer, and producer Lucie Arnaz, will accept the award on his behalf. Two-time Oscar-winning producer, writer and director Guillermo del Toro will receive the Career Achievement Award for his decades-long career, and for his recent work on Netflix’s film, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, while five-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu will receive the Director Award for Film for Netflix’s film, Bardo.

“These Celebrations are not only reflective of the CCA’s ever-increasing diverse membership, but of the industry as well,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “The range of Latino talent in front of and behind the camera at this year’s event is incredible.”

Additional honorees include the following:

Actor Laz Alonso will receive the Actor Award for Television for his performance as Mother’s Milk in Prime Video’s six-time Emmy-nominated series, The Boys.

Writer and executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett will receive the Producer Award for Television for her work on Prime Video’s series, With Love.

Actor Cristo Fernández will receive the Rising Star Award for Television presented by IMDbPro for his performance as Dani Rojas in Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning series, Ted Lasso.

Actress Jenna Ortega will receive the Rising Star Award for Television presented by IMDbPro for her performance as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s upcoming series, Wednesday.

Actor Brandon Perea will receive the Rising Star Award for Film presented by IMDbPro for his performance as Angel Torres in Universal Pictures’ film, Nope.

Director, Writer, Producer Santiago Mitre will receive the International Film Award for Amazon Studio’s film, Argentina, 1985.

Actress Catalina Sandino Moreno will receive the Breakthrough Actress Award for Television for her performance as Tabitha Matthews in the EPIX, soon to be MGM+ series, FROM.

Late-night personality Guillermo Rodriguez will receive the Special Honoree Award for his 19+ years working side by side with Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Actress Gina Torres will receive the Actress Award for Television for Fox’s series, 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Recognizing the achievements of Latino artists, performers and visionaries must be paramount in our entertainment industry,” said CCA Board Member and Co-Programmer/Co-Writer Clayton Davis. “I’m proud to be a part of this vital and special Celebration that brings even more visibility and recognition to our vast culture.”

“We’re also immensely proud to be part of this special Celebration recognizing the achievements of the Latino community. It is so important to showcase these performances of our extremely talented honorees” said CCA Co-Programmers/Event Producers, Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante.

A portion of the proceeds of the event will be donated to fund scholarships for Latine Artists participating in Sundance Collab, Sundance Institute’s digital online learning and community platform.

Sponsors of the event include: Delta Air Lines, Fairmont Century Plaza, GreenSlate, IMDbPro, McBride Sisters Wine Company, and Milagro Tequila.

Event partners include: Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita.