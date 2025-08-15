Oxygen True Crime October Shows

Oxygen, the home of high quality, true crime programming, features an exciting slate of new programming in October, as well as new episodes of “Snapped,” “Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins” and “Real Murders of Atlanta.”

“DATELINE: THE SMOKING GUN”

“Dateline: The Smoking Gun” is a hunt for clues, as detectives relentlessly pursue the critical piece of evidence that ultimately cracks the case. Each investigation is packed with twists—false leads, wrong suspects, dead ends—until police finally uncover the smoking gun and arrive at justice.

“Vendetta” (Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT; Two-Hour Special)

Three people were shot dead in a small Texas town, including two respected prosecutors. A clue that would connect the dots remained a mystery until an eagle-eyed investigator made a stunning discovery.

“FAMILY SECRETS: THE DISAPPEARANCE OF ALISSA TURNEY”

“Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney” (PREMIERE: Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. ET/PT)

The Voices for Justice Media founder Sarah Turney became a viral sensation when she posted suspicions on social media that her dad killed her sister, Alissa. Now Sarah gives unprecedented access to the continuation of her story, including a recently unearthed trove of home videos, as she re-examines her and Alissa’s childhood. Sarah makes chilling discoveries, breaking through years of manipulation to reconstruct the truth of the past and be free of her father’s influence. Sarah’s final conversation with her father is haunting and a testament to her tenacity and unending search for Alissa.

“SERIAL KILLER CAPITAL: LOS ANGELES”

“Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles” (PREMIERE: Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ET/PT)

Throughout the 1970s, South Los Angeles was a place for families – blue-collar, hardworking moms and dads, streets filled with kids at play. These neighborhoods kept big city LA problems at bay. But the influx of gangs and crack cocaine of the early ’80s changed everything. In addition to the drug-related problems, beginning in 1984, police noticed a rise in a specific type of crime: the bodies of young women started to show up one after another – in alleys, on playgrounds, and sometimes in plain view, as if on display. Authorities began referring to the serial killer responsible as the Southside Slayer. Families were devastated – and frustrated – as the body count rose and the bloodshed wreaked havoc on their community. But the truly terrifying details of this story came to light when investigators discovered a horrifying truth: the Southside Slayer wasn’t one man, but four separate serial killers operating at the same time in the same place.

“PHILLY HOMICIDE”

Hosted by Lt. Chris McMullin (Bucks County Sheriff’s Office), “Philly Homicide” delves into the twists and turns of the most harrowing murders committed in one of the country’s most historic regions, as told by Philadelphia’s toughest homicide detectives.

“End of Watch” (Premiere: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

When a veteran police officer is gunned down in the line of duty, detectives make it their mission to bring his killer to justice. As they investigate a troubled Philadelphia suburb, they soon uncover a crime of the ultimate betrayal.

“A PLAN TO KILL”

PREMIERE: 10/27 at 7pm ET/PT

“A Plan to Kill” is a new true crime series that examines the stories of disturbed killers who spend weeks, months or even years viciously scheming and plotting the demise of their victims. With first-hand accounts from investigators who worked the cases and the loved ones of those slain, the series delves into the nefarious plans behind the murders to reveal just how far some people will go to take the life of someone they believe has wronged them.

“Love, Death and Obsession in Hollywood” (Sunday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. ET/PT)

When a popular therapist suffers a deadly attack in her Hollywood Hills home, police must trace a trail of deadly obsession and rage to find her killer.

“Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins” – New episodes air Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Real Murders of Atlanta” – New episodes air Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Snapped” – New episodes air Sundays at 6 p.m. ET/PT

