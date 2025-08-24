Celebrity Spotlight: August Kyss

Tell me a bit about yourself and career.

Thank you for this interview opportunity! My name is August Kyss, I am a film producer, actress and writer. I grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. I am an only child of Portuguese immigrant parents and come from a family of railway workers. Growing up as a lonely only child, I found comfort in pop culture and bonding with my father over our mutual love of horror movies. The best memories for me are encapsulated in the video store era of the eighties. The happiest moments of my life playing were playing with neighbours and watching the adults in movies do cool eighties things. Linnea Quigley (Return of The Living Dead) was my idol in many ways.

After an unfortunate event on a film set, a very young and impressionable version of myself decided that the film industry was just not in the cards for me. That decision did haunt me however and twenty years later, during the pandemic, I decided to give it another shot. I have been immersed in it one way or another ever since. It’s been four years of very hard work but also a lot of fun.

I am so very glad that “Flesh of The Unforgiven”, directed by Joe Hollow (The Devil’s Disciples),has come out on streaming platforms in USA. I co-starred in this stylized and psychological horror film which has won multiple awards globally, three for best supporting actress for myself. The film also stars horror legend Debbie Rochon (Tromeo and Juliet) whom I have come to admire tremendously, and the film just got rated 10 out of 10 on “Film Threat”, a popular film review publication

I was honoured to star in my first action/thriller film “Death Bitch” in my home city of Winnipeg, Manitoba last year. I worked alongside both director/writer Ken Brewer (Death Park) and director Mark Kiazyk (Zombie Rage). The film also starred cult star Bridget Powers,(The Howard Stern Show). Death Bitch was also awarded by “Film Threat” and received Best Indie Film Under 100k award.

I wrapped on two features with Toronto director, Nigel Hartwell, last spring, “Demented Two” which touches on the horrors of the Dark Web, and “The Massage Parlour Massacre” which follows an eccentric massage parlour owner in her daily life. I was the lead in Massage Parlour Massacre, and it was one of the most enjoyable experiences I have had on set to date. I was very excited to be part of such a great cast in both Nigel’s films including WWE Legend and two-time Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, Robert Mukes (Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Sandy Johnson (John Carpenter’s Halloween),Dakota House (North of 60), cult filmmaker Barry J. Gillis (Things),and more.

Although I cannot go into much detail yet, I did have a wonderful experience on “Witches X” a Hanger 18 film shot in beautiful Calgary, Alberta. I especially enjoyed my screen time with Michael Eklund (The Call).

I have also been inducted into “The TattnessEntertainment Hall of fame” for 2024 and am a recipient of the Madden Taylor award.

I also had a part in A&P Productions new film,horror/comedy “Only Fangs” starring, Ginger Lynn Allen,(Rob Zombies, Devils Rejects). I am blessed to have worked with the husband-and-wife team once again my hit film “Murdercise!” The film follows a wannabe monster slayer who creates a new app and helps a team of vampires find their new victims.

“High Voltage Horror”, a Butcher Shop FX Studio and a Rabidog Film’s production was riot to film as well. The film is a Naked Gun/ Airplane style comedic anthology starring Mitch Markowitz (Hilarious House Of Frightenstein) is ariot , horror/comedy at its absolute finest.

The film “Farewell To Youth” starring Matty Cardarople(Stranger Things) and Larry Tomashoff, (Seinfeld) is about a screenwriter who is desperately clinging to his faded youth but forced to confront the realities of fatherhood. I landed the role of Blythe, a comedy club owner looking for the next big star.

I filmed “Jesus Cop” this January, and acted as “Holly” a troubled professional with a dark secret. Director, Rob Gabriel of Grammy-nominated band

Green Jelly, and I have become great friends and look forward to promoting the film this fall in the local convention circuit.

Tell me about Dark Rewind

Dark Rewind is a nostalgic TV series where I transportviewers back to the eighties and dive into classic horror flicks. Special guests include cult directors and horror royalty, all hailing from the eighties.

How did you get involved in the show?

I had been with Scream TV, the home of Dark Rewind, since the early days of development and have been the voice on the trailers since. Scream TV expressed some interest in having original programing such as horror hosting and I came up with the idea of “Dark Rewind”. I coproduced and wrote the show.

What are your favourite memories from filming?

The set’s food! We had a great little apartment that we converted into an 80’s styled living room that of course came with a kitchen. The art director, Brynne-Leigh Marsden is an amazing chef!

What was it like shooting with the rest of the people on the show?

I had heard about the director Luna Wolf from one of my mentors in the business, David Bond, and was really excited to collaborate with another female on set. Female directors are my fave and she was good at helping me keep my energy up.

What were the biggest challenges doing the show?

The fact that we had only three days to do nine episodes and I was going through a death in my family…but hey, the show must go on!

What was the most surprising thing you learned from a guest?

The most surprising thing for me was when Dr. Milton, a psychologist from California and a dear friend of mine suggested that “The Drill Killer” from Slumber Party Massacre may have had an inferiority complex type of issue, hence why he chose to use such a LARGE drill, if you get my drift.

What are some other projects you are working on?

Rob Gabriel, director of Jesus Cop and I may have something in the works in the near future. I am also working on producing a couple of projects regarding real life events.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I have Heterochromia. Two different eye colours. No, I didn’t drop my contact lenses!…lol

What are you watching these days?

I watch a TON of Next Soul Level podcasts on YouTube.It’s deep but comforting stuff. The show is a extension ofdirector, Alex Ferrari’s lifelong journey to seek truth and understand the essence of our existence, and to explore the spiritual mysteries of the universe.

Anything else you want to share?

Yes a quote that I try to live by ; “Even before you’ve earned it, treat yourself and your career with the level of respect that you hope to one day deserve.” – Catherine O’Hara (https://www.readersdigest.ca/ culture/rd-interview- catherine-ohara/), actress