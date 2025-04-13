The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 5/10/2022
Recaps

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 10, 2022 @ 10:25 pm

  • So, we open with the Gorga/Giudice showdown. Nothing has changed in ten years, has it?
  • For someone who is not supposed to be yelling, Teresa is really raising her voice like nobody’s business.
  • Has Dolores said a word since this episode began? Everyone else is putting their two cents in about Teresa and Joey, but she is remaining silent.
  • Andy Cohen needs to moderate more debates and events, just saying.
  • It was so sweet that Dolores introduced her boyfriend to Andy via Facetime. He seems so genuinely happy for her.
  • Dolores’s house renovations reminds me of how that one dude painted Murphy Brown’s house the entire series.
  • Frank and David are living together in the house he built with Dolores? WHAT?
  • Set up Paulie’s ex with Frank…now that would be a twist!
  • Now David is with Luis’s ex….this group is more confusing than the VPR gang!
  • Rhianna wants to be like Teresa when she becomes a mom. Well, Teresa is a good mom, so it makes sense.
  • Frankie is single, ladies!
  • Jen is coming in hot tonight and I am here for it!
  • This is more exhausting than normal….I agree, Andy.
  • I am so glad Jackie is being so open about her eating disorder struggle and treatment. She might be saving a life right now.
  • Why are Margaret and Teresa arguing like five-year-olds? You ruined it, no you, no you!
  • While I don’t condone how Jen handled things, I can see how Margaret talking about her affair can be triggering.
  • Jen is not playing tonight–she has ALL the receipts!
  • I think I need to start watching the after show because it looks like it caused a lot of drama between Jen and Margaret.
  • More next week, stay tuned!
