Big Brother 24 Live Feeds Highlights: Second Weekend in the House

As always, the Live Feed highlights come from Paramount Plus and Big Brother Network. Everything is in my own words based on what I have seen and read.

There will be show spoilers, you have been warned.

Saturday:

Pooch is still the target.

Ameerah, Michael and Terrance join Jasmine, Taylor and Pooch in the POV comp.

Terrance wants Taylor gone, but Nicole convinces him that Pooch is a bigger threat and they can deal with her later.

The order of evictions planned as of now: Pooch, Taylor, Brittany and Terrance.

Pooch wants Michael to keep the noms the same if he wins POV so they can get Taylor out for sure.

Michael wins POV. Both Pooch and Taylor think they are safe and the rest of the house tries to make them feel the same.

Taylor and Ameerah agree that if Taylor wins HOH next week, they will put a guy up. Turner would be their main target.

Pooch is worrying about his chances of staying in the house.

Turner, Monte and Indy are now seen as potential future targets.

Sunday:

Jasmine worries about the plan to take out Pooch, but Nicole tells her to keep it as is.

Pooch worries about how he looks to the outside world, but Taylor convinces him he hasn’t done anything wrong.

Michael and Brittany form an alliance and think that Turner should be the target next week.

The new plan is to have Taylor win HOH and then vote her out the next week.

Taylor tells the girls she was trying to get the guys to reveal information so she can tell the girls. She also says she no longer plans to target a girl if she wins HOH. She also wants an all-female finale, with Terrance, Daniel, Michael and Joseph in the jury.

A booze delivery comes and the house toasts to Indy’s US citizen anniversary.

Taylor admits to crushing on Daniel and goes to find him, hoping to make out.

Alyssa likes Kyle.