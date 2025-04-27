Big Brother 24 Live Feeds: The Last 48 Hours

Everything is written in my own words based on what was seen and read on Paramount Plus and Big Brother Network, respectively. There will be spoilers, so be warned!

Tuesday:

Monte is confused about the fact that the house wants to get rid of Pooch and thinks the girls have plans now that they are keeping Taylor.

Indy worries about Taylor since she has been sleeping a lot. Taylor tells Ameerah, who is also worried, that she is fine, just overwhelmed, tired and having a reaction to a vitamin.

Kyle admits that he has feelings for Alyssa, but worried about a showmance.

Ameerah thinks they need to be more social with the guys to throw them off the scent about their alliance. She also thinks that if a guy wins HOH they will target Taylor, but she won’t be mad if Taylor herself wins.

Pooch recruits Turner to help him get the votes to stay. They think they can get Terrance on their side.

Monte wonders why the girls are making it so obvious that they are in an alliance. He thinks it is foolish if they align with them at this point.

Brittany assures Michael and Kyle she is not with the women, but with the alliance they have together.

Brittany seems to want Pooch to stay and says Michael does as well. Monte also wants Pooch to stay.

Monte questions Indy about targeting him and Joseph, but she assures him that they are targeting Pooch.

Joseph tells Pooch to cool it with the joking and touching.

Most of the house thinks Brittany is failing as a floater and cannot be trusted.

Nicole thinks the house will be split, but there will be enough votes to evict Pooch.

Ameerah warns Monte that Pooch wanted him on the block, but he thinks she is lying.

Ameerah is worried that there might not be enough votes to evict Pooch after all.

Jasmine now wants Taylor to take out Terrance, who claims he is scared of Taylor.

Pooch says that he thinks Indy should be the target next week.

Wednesday:

Kyle and Jasmine talk about Taylor campaigning to stay and say they don’t think she realizes she is safe.

Daniel and Jasmine plan to talk to Monte and have him vote with the majority.

Monte and Taylor seem to bond a bit and he thinks there is a chance she could stay. He later tells Daniel and Terrance he will vote with them and that Pooch cannot be trusted.

Monte and Kyle discuss next week’s strategy should they win HOH. They want to put up Taylor and Turner and backdoor either Brittany or Indy.

Kyle tells Brittany about the first part of the plan. She worried this could backfire because they are strong competitors.

Pooch feels confident that he has Turner, Kyle, Brittany and Michael on his side.

Brittany worries Ameerah might vote out Taylor and blame it on her. She thinks Ameerah should be a target next week because she is a strong player. Michael agrees the guys might do this if one of them wins HOH.

Nicole tells Ameerah and Jasmine that Brittany wants an alliance with Daniel and that she told Pooch he is safe. However, when Brittany comes in the room, she tells them she is voting him out.

Jasmine surveys the house to make sure they are all on the same page when it comes to evicting Pooch.

Ameerah questions Brittany about starting more alliances in the house. Brittany goes into denial mode. She begins to cry and blames Pooch for causing problems.

Michael tells Ameerah that Pooch is trying to start an alliance with him, Turner, Kyle, Daniel and Brittany. This is confirmed by Brittany.

Brittany tries to get people on her side by denying anything against her.

Pooch begins to freak out because not only does he think he is screwed, but because his alliance has been exposed. He thinks Joseph might be turning against him.

Pooch goes into damage control.

Word gets out that Ameerah and Monte have a final two deal, which causes the house to lose trust in them.

Nicole, Alyssa, Ameerah, Jasmine and Daniel are in a new alliance called Old School.

Kyle and Alyssa both want Taylor out at some point, but right now they are focused on getting rid of Pooch.