Married to Medicine Reunion Preview News
Recaps

Married to Medicine Snark and Highlights for 7/17/2022

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on July 17, 2022 @ 10:20 pm

Married to Medicine Snark and Highlights for 7/17/2022

  • Dr. Jackie doing the doctor visit was nice, but I would never want my personal medical stuff on TV like that, just saying.
  • The play date with Dr. Contessa and Toya makes me understand why the moms drink wine during said play dates.
  • I would be so afraid to get an extra hot coffee because I know I could burn myself….and no room? What does that even mean? Don’t most coffees come completely full?
  • Why is Anilla making her kids eat their breakfast in the car?
  • Not going to lie, I would watch a Quad and the Family show.
  • Dr. Heavenly’s store seems like a place where I would love to shop.
  • Dr. Simone and Cecil may have an unconventional relationship, but it is still total goals.
  • Miles’s girlfriend making Cecil a Father’s Day card is so sweet.
  • Anila has the right to be sad about Ms. Gomez leaving, but she is also being kind of selfish about the whole thing.
  • I am pretty sure Rinna wore Anila’s outfit last season on RHOBH.
  • Wait…does Dr. Heavenly want to sell funeral stuff now? I am so confused.
  • I hope there is not a fight at Dr. Heavenly’s store opening.
  • While I agree that inviting Dr. Contessa to be in the fashion show would have been a nice olive branch, I can also see why Dr. Heavenly did not extend said invite.
  • Why is Anila spraying stuff and not even wearing anything from Dr. Heavenly’s line?
  • Happy birthday to Alaura!
  • More next week, stay tuned!
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
See also  Big Brother 26 Recap for 10/13/2024: Who Won It All?

Related posts:

  1. Married to Medicine Season Nine Premiere Snark and Highlights
  2. Married to Medicine Recap for 11/5/2023
  3. Married to Medicine Recap for 11/12/2023
  4. Married to Medicine Snark and Highlights for 11/19/2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

notícias sobre dinheiro. Best new artificial intelligence search engine. Buy drivers license online | approved documents.