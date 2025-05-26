Best True Crime Podcast of 2022: Crime Weekly

It is no secret that true crime is one of my biggest passions. In fact, I even made a true crime section of TVGrapevine in order to bring awareness to cases and help bring criminals to justice and closure to families.

My sister Melanie (who is our PLL recapper!) also shares my love for true crime and told me about the Crime Weekly podcast, hosted by Stephanie Harlowe and Big Brother alum Derrick Levasseur. It quickly became one of my favorite podcasts and one I often listen to while working out in the gym.

Both Derrick and Stephanie have extensive knowledge on true crime, with Derrick bringing his experience as a former police officer and Stephanie bringing passion to every case. These are two intelligent people who will stop at nothing to bring awareness to cases and help bring closure to families. I want to thank them for all they do and honor them with TVGrapevine’s Best True Crime Podcast of 2022.