Sammi’s Favorite Things: TV Show Anniversaries

Gotham Celebrating 10 years – The origin story of DC’s great Super-Villains and vigilantes explodes on the screen with Gotham: The Series. Brave, earnest and newly minted, Detective James Gordon is partnered with local police legend Harvey Bullock. After the two stumble upon the murder of billionaires Thomas and Martha Wayne, Gordon meets the sole survivor: the Waynes’ intense 12-year-old son, Bruce. Moved by the boy’s loss, Gordon vows to catch the killer. As he navigates Gotham’s corrupt criminal justice system, Gordon encounters gang boss Fish Mooney, a teenaged Selina Kyle/the future Catwoman and Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, among many other characters on their way to becoming iconic villains. The monumental crime drama tracks Gordon’s turbulent rise through the GCPD and his unlikely friendship with Bruce – a friendship that plays a crucial role in helping the young boy become the crusader he’s destined to be. Own it today! The Vampire Diaries Celebrating 15 years – The Vampire Diaries is yours for eternity! This passionate eight-volume collection traces the supernatural vampire love triangle between Elena Gilbert and the Salvatore brothers Stefan and Damon – from their first meeting at Mystic Falls High, through college, to the shocking return of Elena’s doppelganger Katherine Pierce, who’s hell-bent on revenge and destroying Mystic Falls. Elena’s diary entries filled with tragic loss and romantic longing, Stefan’s steadfast devotion to right and wrong, and Damon’s cynical, devil-may-care attitude are the touchstones of this pulsing, action-packed series that grabbed vampire-loving viewers worldwide by the heart…and never let go. Relive your favorite moments. #TVDForever! Own it today! The Middle Celebrating 15 years – Middle-aged, middle-class and living in the middle of the country, Frankie Heck, a dental assistant and mother of three, uses her wry wit and sense of humor to get her family through each day intact. Her unflappable husband, Mike, manages the local quarry and helps raise their most definitely average family. Between juggling shifts and picking up fast food to be eaten in front of the TV, Frankie and Mike raise their kids—popular slacker Axl; optimistic, awkward Sue; odd, eccentric Brick—with love, humor and solid midwestern pragmatism. After nine years, they hope to find themselves with an emptier nest, which, in theory, would have let them cut back on their parental duties. But parenting is never over no matter where your kids are. Balancing kids and work never really gets easier – just different. The Complete Series brings together the Hecks’ hilarious struggles as they try to raise a family with lowered expectations. Own it today! Joey Celebrating 20 years – The still-single Friend strikes out on his own as Emmy nominee Matt LeBlanc reprises his Friends role as charming Joey Tribbiani in this spin-off that continues the beloved Friendstradition. Joey leaves New York for Hollywood in order to take his acting career to the next level. He also says goodbye to a time when his friends were his family and welcomes the chance to turn his family into his friends. After reuniting with his high-strung sister Gina (Drea de Matteo, The Sopranos), Joey moves in with Michael (Paulo Costanzo, Road Trip), his 20-year-old genius nephew, who unbelievably is literally a rocket scientist. However, what Joey lacks in book smarts he makes up for with people smarts—making him the best new friend his nephew could ask for. Own it today! Veronica Mars Celebrating 20 years – Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) has put Neptune and her amateur sleuthing days behind her on the eve of graduating law school. While interviewing at high-end law firms, Veronica gets a call from her ex-boyfriend Logan (Jason Dohring) who has been accused of murder. Veronica heads back to Neptune just to help Logan find an attorney, but when things don’t seem right with how Logan’s case is perceived and handled, Veronica finds herself being pulled back into a life she thought she had left behind. Based on the hit series produced by Joel Silver and creator Rob Thomas, Veronica Mars is back, along with over a dozen original cast members… due to popular demand. Own it today! Third Watch Celebrating 25 years – Every second counts. Every detail matters. Every 3-11 p.m. third watch shift brings a rush of risk, fear and lives in the balance. From John Wells (ER, The West Wing) and Edward Allen Bernero (Criminal Minds) comes this action-packed drama about the brave and dedicated people who serve as police, paramedics and firefighters. For them, keeping the streets safe and answering cries for help is all in a day’s work. The 22-episode Emmy Award-winning Third Watch rolls out in a deluxe 6-disc set capturing all the highly kinetic, highly praised moments from its debut season. Hit the streets with these professional rescuers—and experience day-in/day-out heroism at its most exciting and intense. Own it today! ER Celebrating 30 years – ER explores the inner workings of an urban teaching hospital and critical issues faced by the dedicated physicians and staff of its emergency room. The pulse-pounding drama features new challenges each season, from exploring personal problems outside of Chicago’s County General Hospital to the political issues being raised inside. Each season features new additions, including chief resident Kerry Weaver, Alex Kingston as British surgeon Elizabeth Corday, Paul McCrane as abrasive Dr. Robert Romano, and Lucy Knight (Kellie Martin), a third-year medical student starting her rotation. It’s always rush hour at Chicago’s County General where every day brings triumphs and losses. As Dr. Greene fights his final battle, his former student, John Carter, must step in as Chief Resident to lead the group of healers. Meanwhile, Kovac’s wild ways begin to affect his job performance, Susan Lewis gets married, and Weaver gets promoted. Plus, Carter and Kovac return from their time in Africa. Own it today! FRIENDS Celebrating 30 years – This is a show about love and sex and careers and a time in life when everything is possible … about the search for commitment and security … and the fear of commitment and security. Most of all, it’s about friendship–for when you’re young and single in the city, your friends are your family. Own it today! Family Matters Celebrating 35 years – What matters most? Family, of course. Especially if you are a member of the close-knit Winslow brood where the only things that really count are love, laughter and Family Matters. Own it today! The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Celebrating 60 years – Robert Vaughn and David McCallum star as a team of secret agents battling the global crime organization THRUSH. Under the aegis of the United Network Command for Law and Enforcement– U.N.C.L.E.–the dapper, suave Napoleon Solo (Vaughn) and the equally dashing Illya Kuryakin (McCallum) jet to exotic locations, defending the world from evil, chaos and bad taste in this hit spoof on the espionage genre. Own it today! Gilligan’s Island Celebrating 60 years – Shipwrecked on an uncharted South Pacific island, seven stranded castaways struggle to survive the outdoors, as well as one other, in this wonderfully wacky comedy series. Own it today