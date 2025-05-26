Best True Crime Show of 2022: In Pursuit with John Walsh

As anyone who reads my page knows, I am a huge true crime buff. I watch everything and anything involving the genre and have covered several of the shows on the site.

This year, TVGrapevine would like to honor In Pursuit with John Walsh for its Best True Crime Show of 2022. John and his son Callahan helped bring several criminals to justice this season and even helped bring a missing child home.

Each episode this past season highlighted criminals who are on the run, with the goal of catching them and putting them in prison. They also brought awareness to missing children in hopes of reuniting them with their loved ones. Their powerful interviews and research helped so many people become aware of such issues and are helping families get the answers they so desperately want and need.

John and Callahan Walsh are the unsung heroes of the world and for that, their show is TVGrapevine’s Best True Crime Show of 2022.