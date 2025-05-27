Lego Masters Recap for 5/26/2025: Wedding Cakes

The second episode of this season’s Lego Masters on Fox opens with Will Arnett and Brickmasters Amy and Jamie announcing that there will be a wedding theme. Each team will be responsible for making a wedding cake out of Legos….by teaming up with each other.

Corey and Rebecca are with Anthony and Joe with a zookeeper and scientist theme.

Nikki and Brittan get the ferry captain and ice queen, as did John and Justin.

Anne and Luke got a T-Rex fan and cardboard robot, along with Maia and Jamie.

Sage and Ian are with Ben and Michael. They have a Royal Guard and aristocrat.

Marcella and Krista are with Alex and Tone with a carrot and corn theme.

Tricia the wedding planner says there is a four-hour window to build the cakes. The team tat builds the tallest cake will be the winners of the challenge.

The teams get to work.

Team T-Rex fan and Cardboard Robot make a ‘Luke Tall’ and make their cake with a wedding between both characters.

Team Zookeeper and Scientist make a DJ and music theme.

Team Carrot and Corn make a garden theme but have trouble getting started.

Team Royal Guard and aristocrat make a love all along theme between their characters.

Dance party time! There is a conga line, splits and then it is back to work.

Will, Amy and Jamie give commentary on each build and talk about how they want them to look. They also warn that the bigger the cake, the harder it is to maneuver.

Team Ferry Captain and Ice Queen have a shipwrecked to love story theme.

Team Zoologist and Scientist have a love story about how they came to the top in love and in work.

Team Carrot and Corn are running short on time as they still struggle with a concept. They finally come up with a mascot and corn on the cob guy falling in love.

All the single people are called for the bouquet toss….which breaks. Sage catches part of it though…so she is the next to, compete, I guess?

Will, Amy and Jamie continue to walk around and offer commentary to help the teams.

The Brick Pit is closing! This gives them only five minutes to grab what they need.

Before long, it is time to move the cakes and have them judged. After the pros and cons it is time to announce the results.

Team T-Rex/Cardboard Robot win the height challenge and Team Ferry Captain and Ice Queen win overall.

Team Carrot and Corn and Team Zoologist and Scientist are in the bottom two.

Tricia says no one is going home!