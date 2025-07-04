Below Deck Season 11 Premiere Date Announced

“Below Deck Adventure” Capt. Kerry Titheradge Steps into the Wheelhouse for New Season

• Season 11 of “Below Deck” premieres Monday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a 75-minute supersized episode on Bravo. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

• Capt. Kerry Titheradge crosses over from “Below Deck Adventure” to helm M/Y St. David. Additionally, Chief Stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby return for the new season.

• New crew members include Chef Anthony Iracane, Bosun Jared Woodin, deckhands Marie “Sunny” Marquis and Kyle Stillie and stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier and Barbie Pascual.

• “Below Deck” is produced by 51 Minds. Courtland Cox, Lauren Simms, Mark Cronin, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein executive produce.

COMING UP ON SEASON 11 OF “BELOW DECK”

Capt. Kerry trades the Nordic Sea for crystal blue waters and stunning waterfalls as he leads his crew in the rich, historical island of Grenada. A disciplined and fair leader, Capt. Kerry has 30 years of experience working on boats and has spent almost two decades in yachting. As he steps on to St. David for the first time, Capt. Kerry relies on returning crew members Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby to help the new staff find their way around the massive 197 ft. vessel.

In his second season as Chief Stew, Fraser vows to be a firmer leader by delegating more and not worrying himself with befriending his stews. However, his new leadership style may not be enough to wrangle the strong personalities in his department. On deck, Ben’s firsthand experience with the ship causes a rift with his Bosun, Jared.

Meanwhile, Chef Anthony, a Miami restaurateur from France, hopes to breathe new life into the galley. But when a messy kitchen catches Capt. Kerry’s eye during the first charter, the galley reaches a boiling point. Between budding boatmances, explosive nights out and department drama, it’s not all smooth sailing in Grenada.