Taylor Armstrong Joins The Real Housewives of Orange County

Exclusive press release from People:

NEW YORK – Taylor Armstrong hasn’t had “enough” of the Real Housewives just yet.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, is returning to the popular Bravo franchise — this time, as cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal Armstrong is joining the series for its upcoming 17th season. When she does, she’ll make history as the first Housewife ever to make the jump across franchises since it premiered back in 2006.

Armstrong was one of the founding members of RHOBH when it premiered in 2010. She remained on the show as a Housewife for the first three seasons and has appeared as a guest many times since.

Ahead of RHOBH’s season 2 premiere, Armstrong made headlines when she filed for divorce from her husband of 6 years, Russell, citing physical and verbal abuse. Russell died by suicide on Aug. 15, 2011, exactly a month after their split was announced.

Since then, Armstrong has become an outspoken advocate for survivors of domestic violence, speaking about the topic in engagements across the country.

She married attorney John Bluhe, 64, in 2014. They live in Orange County now with Kennedy, her 16-year-old daughter from her marriage to Russell.

Armstrong will be in fine company with Judge on the new season of Orange County — the CUT Fitness founder confirmed her return on July 20.