Below Deck Premiere Dates Announced

New Seasons of Emmy® Award-Nominated “Below Deck Mediterranean,” Along With “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” and Peacock’s “Below Deck Down Under” to Premiere in 2023

Emmy ® Award-nominated series “Below Deck” Season 10 premieres Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Bravo has picked up Emmy ® -nominated “Below Deck Mediterranean” for an eighth season; “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” for a fourth season; and Peacock has renewed “Below Deck Down Under” for a second season. All are set to air next year.

As previously announced, new series “Below Deck Adventure” debuts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

COMING UP ON SEASON 10 OF “BELOW DECK”

Beginning Monday, Nov. 21, Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender return to the Caribbean and lead the way on motor yacht St. David. They’re joined by new staff Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber, Deck/Stew Camille Lamb and Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser and Ben Willoughby.

Each episode will stream next day on Peacock.

“Below Deck” cruises through the Caribbean for its 10 th season, led by stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee. Set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, with crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons are sure to excite even the most discerning guests. Aboard the largest motor yacht in “Below Deck” history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197 ft vessel St. David, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems.

Joining Captain Lee is beloved crew member Fraser Olender, but this time as Chief Stew. Discovering the learning curve on this ship is steep, he questions whether he will rise to the challenge in his new role or sink in the deep waters of the Caribbean. Fraser must also navigate a major conflict between his stews as dynamic personalities arise in the interior department. Chef Rachel Hargrove reclaims the galley, cooking her most intricate and finest cuisine yet. As she raises the bar even higher for herself, the pressure begins to mount and she struggles to stay afloat. On deck, Bosun Ross McHarg works hard, but plays harder as his romances on the crew nights out get him into hot water and becomes salty with the ladies. While the three department heads try to keep their crew in line, the entire charter season is put in jeopardy when Captain Lee makes an unexpected decision that rocks the boat to its core, leading to the most shocking season of “Below Deck” yet.