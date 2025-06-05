Band on the Run Sneak Peek

Los Angeles, CA – June 3, 2025 Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, proudly announces the acquisition of VOD rights to the rock music-themed road trip comedy BAND ON THE RUN, a heartfelt rock-music road trip dramedy set against the vibrant backdrop of Detroit’s late-1990s garage rock explosion. BAND ON THE RUN will be available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting June 17, 2025.

Set in the adrenaline-fueled era of Detroit’s 1999 garage-rock scene, BAND ON THE RUN follows Jesse, a struggling young musician juggling aspirations for rock stardom with the demands of caring for his chronically ill father, Thomas. When Jesse’s band unexpectedly scores an invitation to perform at the coveted South by Southwest (SXSW) festival—just as Detroit nemesis, band Bull Roar, also gets their shot—they take Thomas and their eclectic bandmates on a chaotic road trip to Austin, Texas. Rivalries flare, and a series of comedic and poignant encounters reveal deep-seated family dynamics and dreams deferred.



As tensions peak and Thomas’s health deteriorates, Jesse must confront his fears, failures, and future in music. An explosive showdown with Bull Roar unexpectedly catapults the band onto MTV, complicating Jesse’s aspirations. After a critical health scare with Thomas, Jesse faces a pivotal choice: walk away or stand tall. Ultimately, he embraces his passion, leading to an unforgettable performance that captures industry attention and rekindles his belief in music and family. The journey home to Detroit sets the stage for a powerful conclusion about chasing dreams against the odds.

Directed by Jeff Hupp, Brian Cusac and Merritt Fritchie from a screenplay by Jeff Hupp, BAND ON THE RUN was produced by Jeff Hupp, Mary Ann Hupp, Dave Engbers, Kristin Redman, Rich Hansen, and Tom Armbruster. The vibrant cast features Larry Bagby (‘Thomas’), Matt Perl (‘Jesse’), Dylan Randazzo (‘Cody’), Daniel Blair (‘Maxime,) Landon Tavernier (‘J.J.’), Youssef Fadel (‘Seff’), Sammy Ketcham (‘Dave’), Korin Visocchi (‘Lynn’), Jessie Pettit (‘Candy’), Jake Eberle (‘Manny’), Steve Larson (‘Twin #1’), Chris Plum (‘Twin #2’), Alayna Patten Neilly (‘Mara Emteevee’), Merritt Fritchie (‘Craig’), Yolanda Davis (‘MTV VJ’), Elyssa Smith (‘Ginger’), David Below (‘Eduardo’), Mary Ann Hupp (‘Austin Nurse’), Lily Paul (‘Uber Fan’), and Chris Johnston (‘The Man’).

“BAND ON THE RUN immerses audiences into a defining moment in Detroit rock history, letting them feel every beat, every clash, and every laugh inside a band’s grungy van,” said filmmaker Jeff Hupp “It’s a candid exploration of the hopes, dreams, and generational struggles that come with the pursuit of rock-and-roll greatness.”



Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire BAND ON THE RUN directly with the filmmakers and their representatives.