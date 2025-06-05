Before We Forget Sneak Peek

This debut feature by Juan Pablo Di Pace (Mamma Mia, Fuller House), and co-director Andrés Pepe Estrada (editor of Oscar nominee Argentina,1985) and executive produced by the late Norman Lear and Brent Miller, is a spellbinding and self-reflexive tale that follows Matias (played by Di Pace), an Argentine filmmaker grappling with an unfinished movie inspired by his formative friendship with a Swedish classmate he met at boarding school in 1997. Their bond, defined by tenderness and fascination, is abruptly severed when Alexander is expelled, leaving young Matias with a story of unspoken emotions.

Twenty-five years later, Matias reopens Pandora’s box, coming face-to-face with Alexander once again. As life begins to imitate art, Matias is drawn into a deeply personal portrait of the past, memory, and the elusive search for closure.

Set in a picturesque Italian coastal town, Before We Forget is a visual and emotional journey, celebrating the beauty of friendship, the intensity of youth, and the transformative experiences of falling in love and growing up. Through flashbacks and a layered meta-narrative, Before we Forget breathes fresh life into a classic coming-of-age tale by exploring the passionate memories of a just-out-of-reach lover. Tender and evocative, Before We Forget is both a heartfelt exploration of unrequited love and an emotional journey of self-discovery.