America’s Most Wanted Recap for Lil Jon Joins the AMW Fight

This week’s episode of America’s Most Wanted on Fox has Lil Jon joining John and Callahan Walsh on an all-new case.

CASE 1:

Breezy Pennington was murdered in her own home after calling the police after a domestic dispute. She had been planning to leave her husband Aaron and go to Texas but never got the chance.

Her aunt Brenda says Breezy (Breanne) met Aaron and got married in the Mormon church after a short courtship. They had children and Aarons joined the military.

Despite their happy life, there were some dark edges, especially after Aaron left the Air Force and they moved to Massachusetts. He had been suffering from depression and worried about his wife getting tattoos and being into tarot cards.

His depression got worse and he could no longer hold a job. Police would also be called for several disputes in the house.

In October 2023, Aaron would visit family in California and obsessively call Breezy. She decided it was time to leave and called a friend to help. She had her escape planned, but it was too late.

On October 20th, 2023, Breezy was shot dead and a neighbor would call the police, saying that the kids came over terrified out of their minds.

Aaron is six foot two, 175 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 34 years old and an Air Force veteran and mechanic, so he could be working in aviation or mechanics or a part of the Mormon community. He is armed and very dangerous.

Brenda recalls getting the news as Lt. Robert Parr talks about the disturbing way she was killed and the note Aaron wrote planning the murder. He left in a white BMW at 8:15 am the next morning and the day after, it was found abandoned…..and Aaron was gone.

His friend recalls trying to help him through his depression and how he doesn’t even know if he met the real Aaron.

Josh White, a former veteran talks about the case who worked in the same area as Aaron, although he did not know him. He also talks about traveling to different countries culture shock and returning to civilian life, as well as Post Traumatic Stress.

He says those red flags were there but ignored. Josh says he understands the Post Traumatic Stress and the trauma and to tap back into who he was.

He has ties to Massachusetts and Southern California and could be in Salt Lake City.

ALERT 1:

Jonathan Baez Perez is from Enid, Oklahoma and is wanted for a shooting on May 18th, 2024. He is 24, 140 lbs and five foot six. He could be in Mexico and has priors for other gun charges.

ALERT 2:

There is a woman on the run after robbing banks in Seattle. This has been happening since late 2024. She is Asian, five foot four and in her twenties.

CASE 2:

Hillary De Nitto recalls her sister Veronica and talks about their growing up years. In 2012, Hillary would move to California and Veronica would join two years later.

Hillary’s husband and Veronica would work in a butcher shop, where she would date a competitive butcher named Renato Yedra Briseno.

Hillary never liked him and said that he had a violent and jealous streak. She and her husband noticed something was off with the couple and worried about Veronica, especially when Veronica suffered a miscarriage.

On January 15, 2021, Hillary was in labor and preparing to have her second child. Veronica was supposed to be there, but could not be reached. They would soon discover she was murdered and the apartment she was in was burned.

Renato is not only accused of her murder, but of arson and the attempted murder of the other occupants.

He is forty years old, five foot seven with black hair and brown eyes. There is an earring in his left ear, a peak on his hairline, DF tattoo on side of his chest and an eagle on his back.

Neighbors were questioned and said they heard a conversation believed to be between Renato and Veronica.

Hillary talks about getting the news and falling apart.

Renato’s cell phone put him at the scene of the crime and he was seen buying gasoline prior to the murder. His abandoned car had the knife with DNA on it and the canister. It is also believed he crossed the border.

Dr. Leslie Dobson talks about the case and believes this was not premeditated since she was identified and the gasoline was purchased after the murder. She also thinks he is still working in the butcher or kitchen somewhere.

In addition to California and Mexico, he could also be in Alabama.

ALERT 3:

A robber is on the run in Houston, Texas after knocking down several grocery stores. It took place on September 25th, 2024. He is a white male in his forties and Texas logoed clothes. He may also be wearing a fake beard.

CASE 3:

Celebrities in Sandy Springs, Georgia have been robbed by a bling ring. They happened between 2021 and 2022 and by the Drug Rich Gang, hitting celebrities such as Mariah Carey and Marlo Hampton.

One of the robberies even resulted in an innocent person getting shot. Cameras at this house caught the license plate of the car and caught every one of them in Miami except for one….Karwan Mohamed. He is five foot seven, 33 years old and about 200 lbs. He is also bald and has brown eyes.

This gang went to real estate sites to look into the layout of each house, trying to figure out the best way to rob them.

Lil Jon is on hand to talk about the case and is a huge fan of AMW. He is from the area and says it was once very safe. They talk about posting on social media and how people give out information without realizing it, making them targets.

We also learn turn down for what means what you plan on doing after the party….or you can run but you can’t hide.