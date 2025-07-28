General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor’s Killers Identified

Update: Four suspects have been arrested in connection to Johnny’s death. See press release below:

LAPD News: Update on a Central Division Homicide pic.twitter.com/aGCJa5exbD — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 15, 2024

Justice will soon be served in the case of Johnny Wactor’s murder. TVGrapevine has learned that (thanks to fingerprints found at the scene of the crime), police were able to connect his murder to members of the Florencia 13 Gang in LA. Search warrants were served earlier today.

The General Hospital star was shot and killed in May after leaving a bartending shift in LA. He and a co-worker were approaching his car when they spotted three men stealing the catalytic converter in his car. He was shot after approaching them, mistaking them for people towing his car.

Since his death, his family, friends and costars have been working nonstop to bring his killers to justice, even holding a march in his honor in June.

This is a developing story.