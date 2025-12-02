31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Ultimate Chick Flick Cookbook

Everyone who knows me knows I love cookbooks. I use them, I collect them, heck, I even write them! My favorites are ones written by celebrities and with a pop culture theme, naturally, since I work in the entertainment industry AND love to cook.

My favorite one of the year was written by one of my newest and coolest friends Richard S. Sargent. He combines his favorite chick flicks with his favorite recipes, thus, coming up with The Ultimate Chick Flick Cookbook.

It has recipes based on some of the best chick flicks of all time, including When Harry Met Sally, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Mean Girls and more.

When I was first given this book, I was super excited since it combined my favorite movie genre and food. It got even better when I got to interview the man himself….and soon he became a friend. Richard has quickly become a special and wonderful part of my life and I am lucky to call him a friend. It is an even bigger honor to feature him and his cookbook on my Best of 2025/31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things list. Here’s to you, buddy!

More cookbook info:

What’s your idea of the perfect date – strawberries and champagne with Richard Gere or maybe a road trip with Brad Pitt? We’ve all been there. Now, you can stop just watching the women in your favorite femme films have all the fun and finally join them.

The Ultimate Chick Flick Cookbook is your ticket to a culinary romance with cinema’s most beloved films. This isn’t a book of heart-shaped cookies; it’s a thoughtful collection of over 60 hand-tested recipes inspired by the heart of these classics. Each dish is a delicious invitation to experience the magic of the movies in your own home. Inside, you’ll discover recipes like:

Ah Ma’s Special Dumplings ( Crazy Rich Asians )

Wind Beneath My Cauliflower Wings ( Beaches )

Slippery Little Suckers ( Pretty Woman )

It’s Just Leftovers ( Waiting to Exhale )

Kalteen Bars ( Mean Girls )

Cuppa Cuppa Sorta ( Steel Magnolias )…and so much more!

Whether you’re a beginner in the kitchen or an award-winning chef, you’ll discover thoughtful food and cocktail pairings from iconic films like Pretty Woman, Crazy Rich Asians, Beaches, and Waiting to Exhale. New memories will be made and things might get a little wild as you play along with the curated drinking games. Get ready to sip, savor, and fall in love with your favorite films all over again.