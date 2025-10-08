Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/23/2025

-It is final four week on Hell’s Kitchen! Four chefs–Kyle, Egypt, Whit and Hannah are competing to make it to the final three and eventual win.

-Executive Chefs Preston Mitchell, Todd Scicolo, Michael Yaffe and Matt O’Neill are in the house to judge our chefs in a table side cooking competition. They must represent good showmanship while cooking delicious food.

-Several friends and colleagues of the executive chefs will also be tasting the food and judge each dish by ranking them on a 1-4 scale.

-This dude needs to stop complaining about the nigella in Hannah’s scallop dish. She looks like she wants to hit him in the head with a frying pan.

-Hannah’s flambe scallops give her issues at one table, but she is able to finally get it to work.

-The winner of the challenge is…..Kyle! He wins a trip to the Mystic Seaport Museum on a yacht. He chooses Whit to go with him since she chose him the last time.

-Egypt and Hannah are polishing glassware.

-Whit and Kyle having a Titanic moment on the boat is the cutest thing ever.

-Dinner service time! Chef Gordon Ramsay goes to talk to Kyle and there is a lot of yelling. It turns out Chef Gordon Ramsay is training everyone to yell in the kitchen…..because, why not?

-Not only are the final four cooking, but they are taking turns running the pass, which will have various sabotages.

-Egypt’s running the pass sabotage has Chef Gordon Ramsay switching peas for soybeans in the Carbonara and swapping the filet for venison for the Wellington.

-Hannah’s running the pass has corn puree being replaced in the scallop dish and trading chicken for pheasant. She passes the former, but not the latter

-Whit struggles with her risotto and drives everyone else crazy.

-Whit’s running the pass has Chef Gordon Ramsay switching corn puree for beet puree and fettuccine for pappardelle.

-Kyle channels his inner Chef Gordon Ramsay with a side of sass. He is determined to get things done correctly and get into the final three. This causes issues with Whit, especially when there are ingredients missing.

-As Whit gets more agitated, she causes a fire at her station. She finally gets things under control.

-Kyle does the final run the pass. Chef Gordon Ramsay switches the NY Strip for ribeye and Kyle spots it right away.

-The dinner service is a success, causing Chef Gordon Ramsay to do a lot of thinking as to who will go home.

-Kyle and Whit talk about the service. He thinks she can be arrogant, but thinks she deserves to stay due to her hard work.

-Hannah calls Whit out for losing her cool. Whit thinks this is her first bad night and should stay. Egypt says it is up to Chef Gordon Ramsay.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay has the chefs give one last deliberation as to why they should stay.

-Egypt is moving to the next round.

-Hannah is also in the top three.

-The final one in the top three is……Kyle!!!

-Sadly, Whit is going home. She gets to keep her jacket as a symbol of her accomplishments.

-There is one final challenge to determine the final two and eventual winner.

-More next week, stay tuned.